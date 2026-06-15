Russia Strikes Ukraine's Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra in Largest Overnight Attack, Killing at Least 10

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the attack on the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, also known as the Monastery of the Caves, "one of the biggest Russian crimes against Christian culture." Photographs by BBC showed a gaping hole in one side of the cathedral and flames visible through its partially destroyed roof. Metropolitan Epiphanius, head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, condemned it as a crime "against humanity, against history, against Christianity." The fire was subsequently extinguished.