Ukraine’s NATO Push Explained: Why Russia Opposes It And How Membership Works

What is the difference between NATO and the European Union?

Although NATO and the European Union (EU) share many member countries, they have different purposes and membership requirements.

NATO is a military alliance focused on collective defence and security. Membership is open to European countries that support the alliance’s principles and can contribute to security in the North Atlantic region. NATO currently has 32 member states.

The EU, in contrast, is a political and economic union with stricter entry conditions. Under Article 49 of the Treaty on European Union, countries seeking membership must meet the Copenhagen criteria, introduced in 1993 and later strengthened in 1995. These include:

stable democratic institutions that uphold the rule of law, human rights and protect minorities;

a functioning market economy that can compete within the EU;

the ability to adopt and implement EU laws, policies and obligations.

These different requirements explain why membership does not fully overlap. For example, the United Kingdom remains a NATO member despite leaving the EU. Similarly, Montenegro and Albania are members of NATO but are not part of the EU.

Today, NATO and the EU continue to work closely together. Their partnership was formalised in the early 2000s and focuses on supporting international peace and security, managing crises, responding to hybrid threats and strengthening partner countries. They also share 23 member states, reflecting their close but distinct roles.