'Some Countries Will Fail': Hegseth Warns NATO Allies As US Reviews Europe Troops

US reviews Europe troop deployments amid renewed NATO burden-sharing pressure
Hegseth criticises allies over defence spending and Iran conflict support
NATO leaders expected to address force structure and investment plans next month
US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth announced a review of American military deployments in Europe on Thursday, strongly rebuking NATO partners regarding their military expenditures and positions on the conflict in Iran.
Hegseth delivered the warning during a gathering of NATO defence ministers at the alliance headquarters, Reuters reported. The review signals increased scrutiny of individual member contributions to continental security.
“It’s a review that some countries will fail, and others will pass with flying colors,” Hegseth told NATO defence ministers, according to the news agency.
The review comes amid growing pressure from the Trump administration for European allies to shoulder a larger share of the alliance's defence burden. Hegseth has repeatedly argued that NATO members must significantly increase military spending and reduce their reliance on American security guarantees. The United States has also signalled a broader strategic shift towards the Indo-Pacific as it seeks to counter China's growing military influence.
During the meeting, Hegseth criticised some allies over their positions during the recent conflict with Iran, saying several European governments had failed to provide sufficient support for U.S. military operations. He argued that access to certain bases and logistical support had been restricted by allies, adding to Washington's concerns about burden-sharing within the alliance.
Pressure on European Allies
The Pentagon is already considering cancelling Tomahawk missile deals with Germany, Politico reported earlier.
This potential cancellation aligns with a broader American retrenchment strategy. US officials continue pushing European nations to assume the main burden of their own security.
European capitals maintained their ongoing positions on burden-sharing but offered no immediate reaction to the Brussels address. Key NATO allies, including Germany, France and the United Kingdom, have not issued official public responses directly addressing the remarks.
Reportedly, no formal rebuttal or endorsement regarding the specific Iran policy criticisms has emerged from Berlin, Paris or London.
The remarks come ahead of NATO's summit in Ankara next month, where leaders are expected to discuss long-term defence investment plans and the alliance's future force structure.