Pentagon Reveals US-Iran War Has Cost $25 Billion As Petrol Prices Surge

Summary of this article
The Pentagon has officially valued the US military intervention in Iran at $25 billion, primarily spent on munitions.
Rising fuel and fertiliser costs linked to the conflict are heightening economic pressure on American voters.
Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth justified the expenditure as a necessary price to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.
A senior Pentagon official on Wednesday provided the first official fiscal estimate of the American military involvement in Iran, disclosing that the conflict has cost the United States $25 billion to date.
Jules Hurst, currently performing the duties of the comptroller, informed the House Armed Services Committee that the majority of these expenditures have been directed toward munitions. Reported Reuters, Hurst did not specify if the figure includes the projected costs for the reconstruction or repair of Middle Eastern base infrastructure damaged during the hostilities.
The $25 billion price tag, which equals NASA’s entire annual budget, has drawn immediate scrutiny regarding its calculation. Last month, sources indicated that the Trump administration estimated the first six days of the conflict alone cost $11.3 billion.
Responding to the disclosure, Representative Adam Smith, the lead Democrat on the committee, noted that the figure followed lengthy inquiries. "I'm glad you answered that question. Because we've been asking for a hell of a long time, and no one's given us the number," Smith said.
The financial briefing arrives six months before midterm elections, where Republicans face a difficult campaign to maintain their House majority. Democrats have sought to connect the unpopular war with broader concerns over national affordability. According to Reuters, public approval for the conflict has steadily declined, falling to 34% in a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll, down from 38% in mid-March.
During the hearing, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth delivered a robust defence of the military action, framed by the objective of preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.
"What would you pay to ensure Iran does not get a nuclear bomb? What would you pay?" Hegseth asked. He further challenged critics who labelled the situation a "quagmire," describing such remarks as propaganda. "Shame on you for that statement," Hegseth said, dismissing criticism from Democratic lawmakers as "reckless, feckless, and defeatist."
The conflict began with U.S. strikes on 28 February. While a fragile ceasefire is currently in place, the Pentagon maintains a significant presence in the region, including tens of thousands of additional troops and three aircraft carriers. The war has resulted in the deaths of 13 U.S. service members, with hundreds more wounded.
Beyond the direct military costs, the war has triggered significant economic disruptions. Reuters reported that interference with oil and natural gas shipments has led to a surge in U.S. petrol prices and the cost of agricultural products like fertilisers. On Tuesday, the average U.S. petrol price reached its highest point in nearly four years, adding to inflationary pressures that remain a primary concern for voters ahead of the November elections.
(With inputs from Reuters)