Kharge Slams Modi Government Over Fresh Fuel Price Hike, Asks Who Benefits From ‘Daily Robbery’

In a post on X, Kharge said, "The Daily Assault of FUEL LOOT is not over yet! 4th hike in 10 days!! Petrol Rs 7.35/litre, Diesel Rs 7.53/litre. The Modi government has sprinkled petrol to burn the savings of common people." He argued that between 2004 and 2014, during the UPA government, international crude oil prices rose by 175.34 per cent, whereas under the Modi government, international crude prices had not increased by “even a single cent”.