Kharge Accuses Centre Of ‘Looting’ Public After Third Fuel Price Hike In 8 Days

Kharge claimed that when the crisis hit, the BJP leadership got involved in elections, and after the elections, they preached sacrifice. "Then, in just 8 days, they hiked petrol-diesel prices three times," he said. "We were told that prices in India are the lowest compared to foreign countries." "When the war in West Asia broke out, and PM Modi was busy feeding us Indians the 'everything's fine' sedative, other countries were providing relief to their citizens," he claimed.