Nagaland Tightens ASF Curbs, Pork Sale And Pig Transport Restricted Across Districts

Nagaland imposed restrictions on pig transport and pork sales after ASF outbreaks in multiple districts.
Authorities intensified surveillance, bio-security measures and containment operations across affected areas.
The outbreak is expected to impact pork markets and the livelihoods of pig farmers and traders in the state.
Nagaland authorities have tightened surveillance and imposed restrictions on the movement and sale of pigs and pork products after African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreaks were reported in several districts, disrupting markets and raising concerns among pig farmers and traders across the state.
According to PTI, the Directorate of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services said district veterinary officers and field staff were carrying out surveillance, sample collection, awareness drives and bio-security measures to contain the spread of the disease. The department said it was monitoring the situation closely through its field network.
In Mon district, the administration imposed a temporary ban on the sale of pork and prohibited the import, export and transportation of live pigs until further orders. In Dimapur, infected and surveillance zones were identified after ASF-positive cases were confirmed in pigs at Signal Angami village. Authorities restricted the movement, slaughter and transportation of pigs, pork and related products within the affected areas.
Reported PTI, authorities in the Medziphema subdivision of Chumoukedima district regulated the slaughter and sale of pigs and pork, making prior permission mandatory for any commercial slaughter or sale. In Mokokchung district, officials advised residents against purchasing or consuming pork in affected areas under Tuli subdivision, where ASF outbreaks were confirmed in Chungtia and Kangtsungyimsen villages and in Shitikolak ward of Tuli town.
Restrictions on the import and transportation of pigs were also enforced in parts of Peren and Niuland districts following ASF concerns. Following the curbs, pork shops in several areas, including Kohima, remained closed on Saturday, PTI reported.
Pork remains one of the most widely consumed foods in Nagaland and is central to daily meals and traditional cuisine across communities. The outbreak and the resulting restrictions are expected to affect local consumption patterns, markets and the livelihoods of thousands of pig farmers and traders dependent on the pork economy.
The directorate clarified that ASF is a highly contagious viral disease affecting pigs but does not infect humans and is not a public health concern. However, it warned that the disease could cause severe economic losses to pig farmers and therefore required immediate reporting and strict preventive measures.
Appealing for public cooperation, the department urged pig farmers, traders, transporters, village councils, colony authorities and residents to support containment efforts. It directed the public to immediately report any sudden illness or death among pigs to the nearest veterinary office or institution and cautioned against the unauthorised movement, sale or transportation of pigs and pork products from affected areas.
Farmers and pig rearers were also advised to maintain strict hygiene and bio-security measures to reduce the risk of transmission. The directorate further instructed people not to dispose of dead pigs in rivers, streams, forests or public places, warning that improper disposal could worsen the outbreak.
The department appealed to the public not to panic or spread unverified information related to ASF. It also acknowledged the support extended by district administrations and appreciated the efforts of chief veterinary officers, veterinary doctors, veterinary field assistants and mobile veterinary units engaged in containment operations.
Reaffirming its commitment to protecting the livestock sector, the directorate said it would continue scientific and administrative interventions to safeguard the livelihoods of pig farmers across Nagaland.
(With inputs from PTI)