Nice 3-1 Lens, Coupe De France Final: Pierre Sage's Men Cap Wonderful Season With Maiden French Cup Title

Lens clinched their maiden French Cup title with a 3-1 win over Nice in the Coupe de France 2025-26 final at the Stade de France on Friday. Star striker Florian Thauvin opened the scoring in the 24th minute to put Les Sang et Or ahead. He then took a corner, which was headed in by Odsonne Edouard to double Lens' lead in the 41st minute. Nice pulled one back just before half-time through Djibril Coulibaly, but Lens sealed the win in the 77th minute when Abdallah Sima struck to make it 3-1. Despite Nice enjoying more possession, Pierre Sage's Lens side held firm to seal a historic win, thereby capping a wonderful domestic season that also saw them finish second in Ligue 1.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
Lens vs Nice French Cup Final match highlights-
Lens players celebrate with the trophy after winning the French Cup soccer final between Nice and Lens in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
1/9
Lens vs Nice French Cup Final match highlights-
Lens' Florian Sotoca celebrates with his teammates after winning the French Cup soccer final between Nice and Lens in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
Lens vs Nice French Cup Final match highlights-
Lens supporters celebrate after their team won the French Cup soccer final between Nice and Lens in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
Lens vs Nice French Cup Final match highlights-Lens Florian Thauvin
Lens' Florian Thauvin holds the trophy as he celebrates with his teammates after winning the French Cup soccer final between Nice and Lens in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
Lens vs Nice French Cup Final match highlights-
Nice players react after losing the French Cup soccer final between Nice and Lens in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
Lens vs Nice French Cup Final match highlights-
Lens' supporters celebrate during the French Cup soccer final between Nice and Lens in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
Lens vs Nice French Cup Final match highlights-Lens Abdallah Sima
Lens' Abdallah Sima celebrates after scoring during the French Cup soccer final between Nice and Lens in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
Lens vs Nice French Cup Final match highlights-Lens Kyllian Antonio
Lens' Kyllian Antonio, right, challenges for the ball with Nice's Ali Abdi, left, during the French Cup soccer final between Nice and Lens in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
Lens vs Nice French Cup Final match highlights-
Lens' supporters wave their flags during the French Cup soccer final between Nice and Lens in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
Lens vs Nice French Cup Final match highlights-Lens Florian Thauvin
Lens' Florian Thauvin celebrates after scoring during the French Cup soccer final between Nice and Lens in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories