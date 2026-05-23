Nice 3-1 Lens, Coupe De France Final: Pierre Sage's Men Cap Wonderful Season With Maiden French Cup Title
Lens clinched their maiden French Cup title with a 3-1 win over Nice in the Coupe de France 2025-26 final at the Stade de France on Friday. Star striker Florian Thauvin opened the scoring in the 24th minute to put Les Sang et Or ahead. He then took a corner, which was headed in by Odsonne Edouard to double Lens' lead in the 41st minute. Nice pulled one back just before half-time through Djibril Coulibaly, but Lens sealed the win in the 77th minute when Abdallah Sima struck to make it 3-1. Despite Nice enjoying more possession, Pierre Sage's Lens side held firm to seal a historic win, thereby capping a wonderful domestic season that also saw them finish second in Ligue 1.
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