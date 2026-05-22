French Open 2026: Stan Wawrinka, Gael Monfils Brace For Final Dance At Roland Garros

“For him having a French crowd is something that he always dreamed when he was a little kid to play the big matches, to play together,” Svitolina said. “They carry you through the matches. I think for the past years he experienced something amazing. He always remembers that. For him will be a lot of nerves, but I think he already settled (a) little bit down with it. Just going to enjoy and give it his best shot, the last one.”