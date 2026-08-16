Chelsea vs real sociedad club friendly 2026 who won yesterday in stamford bridge check result

Chelsea Vs Real Sociedad, Club Friendly 2026: Who Won Yesterday In Stamford Bridge - Check Result

A Associated Press 16 August 2026 10:07 am Published at: 16 August 2026 10:06 am Updated on:

Enzo Fernández received a mixed reception from Chelsea supporters during a pre-season friendly against Real Sociedad, with some fans booing the midfielder. This hostile reaction followed his controversial goal celebrations and subsequent social media posts mocking England after Argentina's World Cup semi-final win

A Associated Press 16 August 2026 10:07 am Published at: 16 August 2026 10:06 am Updated on:

Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez, left, and Romeo Lavia applaud the fans after the final whistle in the pre-season friendly match between Real Sociedad and Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. John Walton/AP Photo

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.