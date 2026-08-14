Chelsea Vs Real Sociedad Live Streaming, Pre-Season Friendly: Preview, When And Where To Watch?

Chelsea face Real Sociedad at Stamford Bridge in their final pre-season friendly on August 15
Xabi Alonso will look to finalise his tactics and assess his squad before the Premier League opener
Joao Pedro will be one to watch after his brace in Chelsea’s 3-0 win over AC Milan
Chelsea will face Real Sociedad at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, August 15, in their final friendly of pre-season as Xabi Alonso prepares for his first game at the club’s home ground. The match will kick off at 6:30 PM IST and represents Chelsea’s final opportunity to fine-tune their squad before the 2026/27 Premier League campaign begins.
The Blues have shown mixed but encouraging signs during pre-season, winning 6-4 against Western Sydney Wanderers and 3-0 against AC Milan, while also losing to Tottenhama and Juventus and drawing 3-3 against Johor Darul Ta'zim.
Chelsea vs Real Sociedad: Alonso Looks for Final Pre-Season Answers
The fixture is particularly significant for Alonso, who is beginning a new chapter at Chelsea after his appointment as head coach. The former Bayer Leverkusen manager will be keen to use the final warm-up to settle his preferred tactical structure and assess several players ahead of the Premier League opener.
Chelsea have strengthened considerably during the summer, including the club-record signing of Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa, while experienced additions such as Jordan Henderson and Danny Welbeck have added depth.
Joao Pedro is another player to watch after scoring twice in Chelsea’s 3-0 victory over AC Milan. With the Blues now preparing for competitive football, Alonso could use the Stamford Bridge encounter to give more minutes to his key players while continuing to integrate new arrivals.
Real Sociedad arrive in London looking to finish their own pre-season preparations on a positive note. Their recent form has been inconsistent, with the Spanish side losing 1-0 to Pau FC, drawing with Racing Santander, beating Wolves and Aston Villa, and then suffering a 2-1 defeat against Toulouse. They also ended last season without a win in their final nine La Liga matches.
The visitors, however, possess enough attacking quality to test Chelsea’s defence, particularly if Alonso rotates his squad. The Blues conceded three goals against Johor Darul Ta'zim in their most recent outing, despite Liam Delap scoring twice from the penalty spot, highlighting areas that still require attention.
Chelsea Vs Real Sociedad: Head-to-Head and Live Streaming
Saturday’s contest will be only the second meeting between the two clubs, with Chelsea winning the previous encounter 2-0. The match will take place at Stamford Bridge, with kick-off at 2:00 PM UK time (6:30 PM IST). Chelsea’s official website and app will provide live coverage, with the game available through CFC+ for subscribers.