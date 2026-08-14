India Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Will Rain Play The Spoilsport In Galle?

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Published at:

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test head-to-head: Check overall Test records, recent meetings, India’s dominance, and their record at Galle ahead of the 2026 series opener

India Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Will Rain Play The Spoilsport In Galle?
India Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Will Rain Play The Spoilsport In Galle? Photo: Sri Lanka Cricket Board
Summary of this article

  • India lead the overall Test head-to-head 22-7 against Sri Lanka across 46 matches

  • India are unbeaten in their last 10 Tests against Sri Lanka, winning eight and drawing two

  • In Galle, India have won two and lost three of their five Tests

India and Sri Lanka are set to begin their two-match Test series at the Galle International Stadium on Saturday, August 15, with both sides looking to make a strong start to their new World Test Championship campaign.

The first Test carries considerable importance for India, who are currently fifth in the WTC standings and need a strong run of results to keep their hopes of reaching the final alive. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, sit sixth and will also be eager to collect valuable points at home.

However, while the teams have been preparing for a challenging Test in Galle, the weather could emerge as an unwanted factor. India's final preparation has already been affected by rain, with their practice session disrupted on Friday. The latest forecast suggests showers could interfere with the opening day and potentially create interruptions throughout the five-day contest.

The concern is particularly significant because Galle is traditionally known for its spin-friendly conditions, while the coastal venue can also experience strong crosswinds. With both teams expected to rely heavily on spin, changing weather conditions could make the contest even more unpredictable.

India Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Head-To-Head

Related Content
null - null
Indian players warm up during a training session ahead of the first Test cricket match against Sri Lanka, in Galle, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. - | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Gautam Gambhir, Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team will be questioned along with other selectors after devastating recent performances. - File
First Test Begins Tomorrow: India Look To Avenge Embarrassing Loss At Galle Against Sri Lanka - File

Total Matches Played - 46

India Won - 22

Zimbabwe Won - 7

India Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Galle Weather Forecast

Galle is likely to see cloudy, humid and breezy conditions on Saturday, with a few showers potentially interrupting the opening day of the India vs Sri Lanka first Test. Temperatures are expected to remain around 30-31°C, while the combination of humidity and coastal winds could make playing conditions feel tougher. India’s preparations have already been affected by rain, with their practice session cut short on the eve of the Test.

The weather threat could extend beyond the opening day, with rain chances forecast through Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. That raises the possibility of interruptions across multiple days of the five-day Test if the forecast remains consistent.

The conditions could also influence the contest tactically, with Galle traditionally favouring spin but the combination of cloud cover, moisture and strong crosswinds potentially offering different assistance at various stages.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories