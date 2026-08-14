India Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Will Rain Play The Spoilsport In Galle?

India lead the overall Test head-to-head 22-7 against Sri Lanka across 46 matches
India are unbeaten in their last 10 Tests against Sri Lanka, winning eight and drawing two
In Galle, India have won two and lost three of their five Tests
India and Sri Lanka are set to begin their two-match Test series at the Galle International Stadium on Saturday, August 15, with both sides looking to make a strong start to their new World Test Championship campaign.
The first Test carries considerable importance for India, who are currently fifth in the WTC standings and need a strong run of results to keep their hopes of reaching the final alive. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, sit sixth and will also be eager to collect valuable points at home.
However, while the teams have been preparing for a challenging Test in Galle, the weather could emerge as an unwanted factor. India's final preparation has already been affected by rain, with their practice session disrupted on Friday. The latest forecast suggests showers could interfere with the opening day and potentially create interruptions throughout the five-day contest.
The concern is particularly significant because Galle is traditionally known for its spin-friendly conditions, while the coastal venue can also experience strong crosswinds. With both teams expected to rely heavily on spin, changing weather conditions could make the contest even more unpredictable.
India Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Head-To-Head
Total Matches Played - 46
India Won - 22
Zimbabwe Won - 7
India Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Galle Weather Forecast
Galle is likely to see cloudy, humid and breezy conditions on Saturday, with a few showers potentially interrupting the opening day of the India vs Sri Lanka first Test. Temperatures are expected to remain around 30-31°C, while the combination of humidity and coastal winds could make playing conditions feel tougher. India’s preparations have already been affected by rain, with their practice session cut short on the eve of the Test.
The weather threat could extend beyond the opening day, with rain chances forecast through Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. That raises the possibility of interruptions across multiple days of the five-day Test if the forecast remains consistent.
The conditions could also influence the contest tactically, with Galle traditionally favouring spin but the combination of cloud cover, moisture and strong crosswinds potentially offering different assistance at various stages.