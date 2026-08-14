Sonam Wangchuk Calls For ‘2nd Independence Movement’, Seeks Ideas For Political Reform

Sonam Wangchuk called for a “peaceful revolution” in how India chooses its political leaders, saying major changes are needed to shape the country's future
He urged citizens to nominate selfless and fearless people from across India who could contribute ideas on political and systemic reform
Wangchuk appealed to people to spread and translate his message, calling for the beginning of an “India’s 2nd Independence movement”
Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Thursday called for a "peaceful revolution" in the way India chooses its political leadership, saying the country needs a major change if it is to remain a "respectable nation" by 2047.
In a video message ahead of Independence Day, Wangchuk called for "India’s second Independence movement", urging citizens to suggest "selfless, fearless men and women of character and substance" who can help shape the country's future.
He said he had been unwell over the past few days and had spent time thinking about the country and its future.
What Did Sonam Wangchuk Say?
Wangchuk said that nearly half of India's MPs have criminal cases against them. He said the issue of governance could not be reduced to one political party, claiming that dissent had been suppressed by governments of different parties.
"Voice was raised against one party's government in Delhi, and that voice, then in another states, another party government, they also did the same injustice, and suppressed it in the same way. So it's not even a matter of parties," he said.
Wangchuk said the country's progress was closely linked to its education system. "And as long as education is behind, the future of the country will also be behind," he said.
Wangchuk Seeks ‘Best Minds’ For Political Reform
Wangchuk called for a fundamental change in the manner in which political leaders are chosen. "So we need a very big change, we need a revolution, we need a peaceful revolution in this country, so that we can move forward with the right leaders," he said.
"Because the biggest shortcoming is in choosing our leadership. Until the leaders are right, the entire country will be on the wrong path," he added.
Wangchuk said he wanted to bring together people from across the country to discuss what needed to change. "I want to consult the best minds in the country wherever they are, to brainstorm about what must change and how," he said.
Wangchuk, who is based in Ladakh, said he did not know where to find such people and sought help from citizens. In the video, he appealed to people to give him such names as an Independence Day gift and said he wanted to meet people who could help "make a new map of our country".
He ended his X post with a call to "start India's 2nd Independence movement" and urged people to spread the message and translate it into regional languages.
Wangchuk, 59, launched his fast on June 28 after he aligned with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demonstration at Delhi's Jantar Mantar supporting students demanding systemic educational changes and the exit of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following the NEET-UG paper leak.
He ended his fast in July at Medanta Hospital during a late-night visit by Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh.