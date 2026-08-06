Sonam Wangchuk Accuses Government Of Breaking Hunger Strike Pact

Activist Sonam Wangchuk accused Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh of breaching a promise by releasing photos of him ending his 26-day hunger strike.
Wangchuk ended his fast at Medanta Hospital after launching it on June 28, 2026, at Delhi's Jantar Mantar to support students protesting the NEET-UG paper leak.
The activist denied making a "midnight deal" and stated he wanted the fast-breaking event to include opposition and student leaders to remain non-partisan.
Activist Sonam Wangchuk accused the government of publishing photos of him concluding his 26-day fast despite a pact to keep them private, India Today reported.
"The ministers had got their own photographers. They pledged to me, they wouldn’t release it. They broke the promise," Wangchuk told India Today.
Wangchuk, 59, launched his fast on June 28 after he aligned with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demonstration at Delhi's Jantar Mantar supporting students demanding systemic educational changes and the exit of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following the NEET-UG paper leak.
Wangchuk ended his fast in July at Medanta Hospital during a late-night visit by Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh.
Terms Of The Agreement
Wangchuk denied making a "midnight deal" with the government. The authorities violated their mutual understanding within minutes, he said. The resolution should not appear as an exclusive event for the ruling party, he added, as he wanted student and opposition leaders to share the stage.
Wangchuk said he wanted it to be a joint gathering with opposition leaders and student leaders also being part of the event.
"I told them I would like members of other political parties, their leadership and student leaders to be part of it. I wanted it to be a joint gathering," Wangchuk said.
"I said I would break the fast, but the news would be released on my terms, with photographs of Opposition leaders and, if possible, student leaders put together so it appeared to be a joint effort," he added.
Protests And Resignation
The CJP initiated countrywide demonstrations in late June after leaks compromised the May 3 NEET-UG exam. Public anger mounted as across India, 21 students died by suicide, with families blaming mental trauma from the compromised test.
On July 20, the protests took a decisive turn following the CJP's call for a 'Sansad Chalo' march. Defying rains and police barricades, thousands of students descended on the streets and marched to Parliament. It became the biggest protest in PM Narendra Modi's third consecutive term.
The demonstration culminated with the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on July 25, 2026.