Assam Flood: Rising Waters Leave 95 Dead, Over 1.6 Lakh Affected Across State

Assam flood toll rises to 95 as over 1.6 lakh people affected across 14 districts.
Relief operations continue as villages, crops, infrastructure and livestock suffer widespread flood damage.
The flood situation in Assam deteriorated further on Wednesday, with the death toll from this year's deluge rising to 95 and the number of affected people increasing to more than 1.6 lakh across 14 districts, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).
As reported by India Today, six people lost their lives during the past 24 hours, while the number of people affected rose sharply from more than 1.22 lakh across five districts on Tuesday to over 1.6 lakh spread across 14 districts on Wednesday.
According to the ASDMA's evening bulletin, two people each died after drowning in floodwaters in Sivasagar and Biswanath districts, while one death each was reported from Golaghat and Morigaon. These fatalities have taken the total number of flood-related deaths in Assam this year to 95.
More Districts Under Water
The ASDMA said floodwaters affected Biswanath, Charaideo, Darrang, Dhemaji, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karbi Anglong, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Tinsukia and Udalguri districts.
Sivasagar remained the worst-affected district, with more than 57,000 people impacted. Golaghat followed with around 34,000 affected people, while Jorhat recorded more than 25,000 people affected.
The administration has set up 105 relief camps and relief distribution centres across six districts, where 44,523 people are currently taking shelter.
Relief Measures And Widespread Damage
During the last 24 hours, authorities distributed 528.44 quintals of rice, 126.72 quintals of dal, 73.21 quintals of salt and 2,519.64 litres of mustard oil among those affected by the floods.
The disaster management authority stated that 563 villages remained inundated and that floodwaters had damaged 16,951.76 hectares of agricultural land across the state.
The deluge has also caused damage to embankments, roads, bridges and other public infrastructure in several districts. The Dhansiri river was flowing above the danger level at Numaligarh on Wednesday.
Livestock Also Hit
Apart from the impact on people and infrastructure, the floods have affected 35,025 domestic animals and poultry across Assam. The ASDMA also reported that 8,529 animals and birds were washed away by floodwaters.
Overall, the flood situation worsened considerably during the day, with rising fatalities, a growing number of affected districts and extensive damage to villages, crops, infrastructure and livestock.