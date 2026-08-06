CJP Backs Jharkhand Student Protest; Abhijeet Dipke Rules Out Entering Politics

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke announced that the organisation will travel to Ranchi to support job aspirants protesting against JPSC recruitment irregularities.
The protesting students in Jharkhand are on an indefinite hunger strike, demanding an independent probe by retired High Court judges from outside the state.
During a core committee meeting in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dipke declared that CJP will function as a public pressure group rather than entering formal politics.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke announced support for the ongoing student protest in Jharkhand on Wednesday, stating his organisation will travel to Ranchi to back the agitation.
Job aspirants in Ranchi are holding an indefinite hunger strike. They are demanding an independent panel of retired High Court judges from outside Jharkhand to investigate alleged irregularities in the JPSC and other recruitment examinations.
Dipke said, "We will definitely go to Jharkhand, we will stand with them and support their every demand in the agitation."
The announcement came as the CJP commenced its core committee meeting in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra.
India Needs Pressure Group
Dipke said the organisation will function as a public pressure group rather than entering formal politics. He criticised the current state of political parties, observing their condition is "very bad". He noted governments change overnight regardless of how citizens cast their votes.
Dipke said, "People have lost faith in the judiciary, politics, media and the Election Commission. Our agitation received nationwide support. As the agitation grew, the support was not merely limited to education issues; it was also about these institutions. Hence, to bring accountability in these institutions, there is a need for a public pressure group."
He maintained that the media appeared more eager for the CJP to enter politics than the outfit itself.
"For now, CJP will be a pressure group, as what India needs now is a pressure group," Dipke said.
The ongoing core meeting will address the public's dwindling trust in public institutions, ethanol-blended fuel and rising unemployment.
Dipke said, "The agitation at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi drew a nationwide response. The responsibility on us has increased, and people's expectations from us have grown. In this meeting, we will decide how the organisation should grow and also outline a rough road map for the future."
Mentorship and Legal Aid
Environmentalist and education activist Sonam Wangchuk will continue to serve as a mentor to the organisation. CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das confirmed they will continue seeking his advice.
The CJP is currently negotiating with government representatives to withdraw FIRs filed against students who participated in recent protests led by the CJP concerning the NEET paper leak and other exam irregularities. "We are talking with government representatives on this issue," Das said. The organisation is actively working to assist student protesters injured during agitations across India legally and medically.
The core committee meeting will continue through Thursday. "We will inform about the decisions by tomorrow," Dipke said. Attendees include Dipke, Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ratna Singh.