Jharkhand Activist Devendra Nath Mahto Takes Water After Wangchuk's Appeal, Says Protest Will Continue

Wangchuk asked Devendra Mahto about his health, to which Mahto replied, "We have been on Satyagraha since July 25th; I sat on the indefinite hunger strike on August 2nd. I was extremely exhausted--it was a critical time... Papers have been leaking here for 26 years... Yesterday, the doctor warned that if I didn't take water, I would have to be admitted to the hospital," as quoted by ANI.