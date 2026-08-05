Jharkhand Activist Devendra Nath Mahto Takes Water After Wangchuk's Appeal, Says Protest Will Continue

Student Leader Devendra Nath Mahto accepted water after Sonam Wangchuk urged him to prioritise his health.
Mahto said the indefinite hunger strike and satyagraha would continue until the students' demands are addressed.
The Jharkhand government has opened talks with protesting students and assured them their concerns will be considered.
Student Activist from Jharkhand, Devendra Nath Mahto on Wednesday said he spoke to Activist Sonam Wangchuk via a video call, during which the latter extended support to the ongoing protest over alleged irregularities in the JPSC, JSSC CGL and other competitive examinations.
Wangchuk urged Mahto to drink water and he complied. However, he said he would continue with the hunger strike relentlessly.
What Did Devendra Nath Mahto Say?
Mahto heaped praise on Wangchuk, saying he provided guidance and encouragement. Mahto also invited Wangchuk to Ranchi. In a post on X, he said, “An opportunity to directly communicate via video call with the renowned innovator of the country, Shri Sonam Wangchuk Sir.
He provided his guidance, thoughts, and encouragement towards our movement. At his insistence, we took water. Additionally, we humbly requested him to visit Ranchi and boost the morale of the protesting students. Our indefinite hunger strike and Satyagraha movement continues relentlessly with our resolve.”
Sonam Wangchuk Appeals To End Fast
Wangchuk assured Mahto of continued support towards his cause in Jharkhand. Mahto also agreed to consume water and salt upon Wangchuk’s insistence but said he would continue the indefinite hunger strike.
Wangchuk asked Devendra Mahto about his health, to which Mahto replied, "We have been on Satyagraha since July 25th; I sat on the indefinite hunger strike on August 2nd. I was extremely exhausted--it was a critical time... Papers have been leaking here for 26 years... Yesterday, the doctor warned that if I didn't take water, I would have to be admitted to the hospital," as quoted by ANI.
Jharkhand Government Responds
Leader of the Opposition in Jharkhand legislative assembly, Babulal Marandi visited the movement site and extended his support. In a post on X, Mahto said, “On this occasion, the student delegation submitted a written memorandum to him detailing all their demands and thoroughly briefed him on the facts related to the movement.”
The Jharkhand government on Wednesday initiated talks with students protesting in Ranchi, with senior officials inviting a five-member delegation to meet Chief Minister Hemant Soren, as per ANI.
SDM Kumar Rajat and ADM Dhananjay Kumar reached the protest site to meet the protesting aspirants. The protesters said that any discussion with the CM will be held only among the students.
Rajat told reporters, "We are explaining to them that they should form a delegation, and then we will take them for talk..."
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the government is open to talks with students protesting over alleged recruitment exam irregularities. He also assured that their demands would be considered seriously. He said that the paper leaks have become a national problem. The relevant agencies are conducting investigations day and night, and the culprits are being sent to jail as well, Soren added.