Two ISI-Linked Terror Modules Dismantled In Amritsar: One Planned Attack At Jantar Mantar During Protest

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi
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Punjab Police said one of two alleged ISI-backed terror modules busted in Amritsar had planned an attack during the recent student protest at Jantar Mantar

jantar mantar cjp protest
Security Personnel stop Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) Supporters During A Protest March Photo: Money Sharma
Summary of this article

  • Punjab Police busted two alleged ISI-backed terror modules in Amritsar.

  • One module allegedly planned an attack during the Jantar Mantar student protest.

  • Nine accused, including four juveniles, were apprehended in the operation.

Punjab Police on Wednesday claimed that members of an alleged ISI-backed cross-border terror module had planned an attack at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar during the recent student agitation over the NEET issue.

According to the police, some members of the module travelled to the protest site after receiving logistical assistance and material intended for making petrol bombs. The alleged plan, however, was not executed.

The disclosure came a day after the Amritsar Commissionerate Police announced the dismantling of two alleged cross-border terror modules. Nine accused, including four juveniles, were apprehended during the operation, while arms, ammunition and petrol bottle bombs were recovered, police said.

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Members Allegedly Travelled To Protest Site

Amritsar Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar told PTI over the phone that an alleged ISI-backed handler had directed some members of one module to travel to Jantar Mantar while the protest was under way.

“The support was arranged by an ISI-backed handler and some members of the terror module had travelled to Jantar Mantar during the protest dharna there. Through their handler, they were provided logistical support and materials for making petrol bombs, but they could not execute their plan and were apprehended recently when the terror modules were busted,” Bhullar said.

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Security personnel keep a vigil near the protest site of Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi | File Photo - | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
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Security arrangements at Jantar Mantar - | Photo: PTI

Police did not immediately provide further details about the intended target, the timing of the alleged plan or why it could not be carried out.

The disclosure comes against the backdrop of a 36-day protest at Jantar Mantar led by the Cockroach Janta Party over the NEET issue. The outfit ended the agitation shortly after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Union Education Minister.

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Police Personnel, Security Sites Under Surveillance

Bhullar said one of the modules had also allegedly been instructed to conduct reconnaissance of security establishments and uniformed personnel. Its members were asked to record videos and share them with handlers operating from abroad, he added.

According to the police commissioner, the accused were also directed to target police personnel and members of other uniformed forces.

Bhullar expressed concern over the alleged recruitment of juveniles for such activities. He said money was being routed to members of the modules through hawala networks and other channels.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav had on Tuesday described the operation as a major breakthrough. He said the police had recovered three illegal pistols, four petrol bottle bombs and nine live cartridges from the accused.

Yadav said the alleged modules were operating at the direction of foreign-based ISI handlers who were attempting to recruit local youths, procure illegal weapons, survey security installations and disturb public order.

The investigation also uncovered the alleged installation of surveillance cameras near railway tracks, according to the police.

Officials said further investigation was under way to identify other people linked to the modules, trace the funding channels and establish the full extent of the alleged surveillance and attack plans.

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