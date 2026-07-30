Delhi Police Says Jantar Mantar Open For Authorised Protests Amid Security Build-Up

Delhi Police rejects closure rumours, says Jantar Mantar permits peaceful protests under Supreme Court guidelines.
Security tightened after CJP warned of restarting agitation over withdrawal of FIRs.
CJP alleges agreement breach, seeks legal support and release of detained protesters.
The Delhi Police on Thursday denied reports circulating on social media claiming that Jantar Mantar had been locked or closed for protests, calling the claims "false, misleading and devoid of facts".
In an official statement on X, the police clarified that Jantar Mantar continues to remain an active and authorised site for peaceful and permitted demonstrations.
The statement said that, in accordance with the Supreme Court order and the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Delhi Police, a maximum of 1,000 people may be allowed at the protest venue.
Permission for demonstrations, the police said, is granted by the competent authority after a formal application by organisers or individuals, subject to prescribed conditions.
The police also advised citizens not to rely on unverified information and urged them to follow official communications for accurate updates.
The clarification came after security was strengthened at Jantar Mantar following threats by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to resume its agitation if pending FIRs against protesters were not withdrawn.
Police officials deployed additional security personnel at the site, including a company of the Rapid Action Force along with local police. Iron barricades were also installed on both sides of the protest area.
Delhi Police sources said the security measures were taken "in anticipation of a gathering". The CJP had ended its 36-day demonstration on July 25, 2026, after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned.
Agreement Breach Alleged
CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said a "complete breach" of the July 25 understanding with the Centre occurred.
The party demanded the immediate and the release of detained demonstrators. Ranka also demanded that central and state agencies cease filing new cases and immediately share the signed agreement.
To support protesters facing criminal proceedings, the CJP launched a nationwide legal aid cell and SAAKSHI, an online evidence-gathering platform. Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal announced a Rs 1 crore corpus to provide legal assistance.
State Crackdowns Continue
No fresh FIRs or new detentions have occurred in Delhi since the July 25 pact, the CJP stated. However, state-level crackdowns persist elsewhere.
Across BJP-ruled and allied states, at least 100 protesters were arrested on non-bailable charges since the understanding, the reported. In Bihar, police detained 694 protesters, of whom 355 were jailed before the state announced a blanket amnesty on July 27.
Police in Uttar Pradesh registered five FIRs and arrested 10 individuals, as per news reports. Meanwhile, Assam initiated the withdrawal of five cases involving 13 students and released over 50 detainees.