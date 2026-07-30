Kenya Probes Mysterious Deaths Of 15 Elephants In Amboseli National Park

Kenya is investigating the deaths of 15 elephants in and around Amboseli National Park
Preliminary tests detected a possible toxic substance, though authorities are conducting further analysis
Officials are also examining water sources and environmental contaminants to determine the cause
Wildlife authorities in Kenya have launched an investigation after 15 elephants died over the past month in Amboseli National Park, with preliminary tests detecting a potential toxic substance in samples collected from the animals.
The Kenya Wildlife Service said 10 of the elephants showed signs of partial paralysis before dying within two days, while the remaining five were found dead, with their carcasses partially consumed by scavengers, the AP reported. Most of those affected were female elephants and their calves, with only one male among the dead. The deaths occurred in the Kimana Sanctuary and Kuku Ranch areas surrounding the park.
Preliminary tests on samples collected from the elephants by a laboratory at the University of Nairobi detected a "potential toxic substance," while separate analyses by the Government Chemist were negative for the toxins tested, the AP reported. The authorities said further tests are underway.
"Environmental investigations are also being undertaken, including the analysis of water sources and other potential environmental contaminants within the affected areas, to establish whether the elephants were exposed to a common source," the Kenya Wildlife Service said in a statement, according to AP.
The authorities sought to reassure the public, saying there was no evidence the condition could be transmitted to humans.
Kenya has previously recorded incidents of elephants being poisoned as a result of poaching and human-wildlife conflict.