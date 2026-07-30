No Legal Action Against NEET Protesters In Delhi, 13 Cases To Be Treated As Closed

Delhi government says no adverse legal action will follow in 13 NEET protest cases.
Protection will not extend to protesters with criminal antecedents.
Arrests and detentions already made will be reviewed for expeditious release.
The Delhi government on Thursday said no “adverse legal action” would be taken against people booked in connection with protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination, bringing 13 registered cases to a close.
According to a press release, Delhi Police had registered a total of 13 cases in connection with the protests as of 6 pm on July 29.
The Government of NCT of Delhi said the decision was taken after considering the Supreme Court’s July 28 order which restrained police to take coercive action against students unless they had criminal antecedents.
Protection For Protesters, Except Those With Criminal Antecedents
The government said police authorities across the National Capital Territory would not take adverse legal action against people involved in the protests.
However, the protection will not apply to individuals with criminal antecedents, in accordance with the Supreme Court’s order.
The announcement is in line with government assurance to Cockroach Janta Party to not take any legal actions against the students involved in the protest.
Arrests, Detentions To Be Reviewed
The Delhi government also said that cases involving protesters who had already been arrested or detained would be reviewed on priority.
“With regard to arrests/ detentions, if already made, in these cases, the process for reviewing the arrests and releasing the arrested persons will be undertaken expeditiously,” the press release stated.
The decision could pave the way for the release of protesters who remain in custody, subject to the conditions laid down by the Supreme Court.
Agreement Breach Alleged
Earlier, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka alleged a "complete breach" of the July 25 understanding with the Centre occurred.
The party demanded the immediate withdrawl of all FIRs and the release of detained demonstrators. Ranka also demanded that central and state agencies cease filing new cases and immediately share the signed agreement.
To support protesters facing criminal proceedings, the CJP launched a nationwide legal aid cell and SAAKSHI, an online evidence-gathering platform. Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal announced a Rs 1 crore corpus to provide legal assistance.