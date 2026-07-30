Former French Rafale Pilot Faces Probe Over Alleged Spying For China

His commentary sparked severe backlash during Operation Sindoor, the four-day India-Pakistan mini-war in May 2025 that saw Indian air, missile and drone strikes target Pakistani airbases and terrorist infrastructure. In a video published on May 10, 2025, Chuet said a PL-15 beyond-visual-range missile fired by a Pakistan Air Force J-10C downed an IAF Rafale, despite no official confirmation. He repeatedly praised the Chinese-made aircraft, describing the J-10C and JF-17 as "Rafale killers" and arguing that the engagements proved the effectiveness of Chinese air combat technology.