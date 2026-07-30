Chhota Rajan Gets Seven-Year Jail Term In Fake Passport Case

A Chennai CBI court sentenced Chhota Rajan to seven years in prison.
He was convicted of obtaining a passport using forged documents and false identity.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 55,000 on the gangster.
A special CBI court in Chennai on Thursday sentenced gangster Chhota Rajan to seven years in prison for obtaining an Indian passport using forged documents and a false identity.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 55,000 on Rajan after convicting him on charges including cheating, forgery, cheating by personation and knowingly using forged documents to secure a passport, Times of India reported.
Rajan, once a close associate of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim before the two became rivals, is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail. He is already serving a life sentence in a separate case.
Passport Obtained Under False Identity
The case dates back to March 19, 2002, when the CBI registered an FIR alleging that Rajan had obtained a passport from the Regional Passport Office in Chennai by assuming the identity of “Vijaya Kadam”.
According to the agency, Rajan submitted forged documents to establish the fake identity and provide proof of age and residence.
The CBI investigation found that the documents included a fabricated school transfer certificate, ration card and demand draft.
The agency identified Rajan’s real name as Rajendra alias Nana alias Chhota Rajan, son of Sadashiv and a resident of Mumbai.
CBI Says Forged Passport Was Used As Genuine
The CBI alleged that Rajan impersonated Vijaya Kadam and used fraudulent documents to obtain the passport, which he subsequently presented as genuine.
Investigators said the forged documents were deliberately used to conceal his actual identity and secure official travel documentation under another name.
Following the investigation, the CBI filed its chargesheet against Rajan on January 22, 2004.
More than two decades later, the special court has now convicted him in the case and awarded a seven-year prison sentence along with the monetary penalty.