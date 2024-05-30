Mumbai Court Sentences Gangster ‘Chhota Rajan’ To Life Imprisonment In Hotelier Jaya Shetty’s Murder Case

A Special Mumbai Court on Thursday convicted dreaded gangster “Chhota Rajan” whose real name is Rajendra Sadashiv Nikalje in the killing of hotelier Jaya Shetty in 2001. The Court has sentenced gangster Chhota Rajan to life imprisonment in the case.
Special judge for cases under the Maharashtra Control Of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), AM Patil, held Rajan guilty under the Indian Penal Code provisions for murder, reports mentioned.
The slain hotelier Jaya Shetty, who was killed over two decades back in Mumbai, owned the Golden Crown hotel at Gamdevi in central Mumbai. He was facing extortion threats from the Chhota Rajan gang at the time. Later, he was shot dead by two alleged members of the gang on the hotel's first floor on May 4, 2001.
Before his killing, the hotelier had been provided police protection after he reported receiving extortion threats from the Chhota Rajan gang. However, his security was withdrawn on his request, two months before the attack.
Rajan is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail after his deportation to India following his overseas arrest in Indonesia in October 2015.
Last year, Rajan was in headlines after he approached the Bombay high court (HC) against filmmaker Hansal Mehta and owners of Matchbox Shots LLP, who produced the web series ‘Scoop'.