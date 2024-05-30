National

Mumbai Court Sentences Gangster ‘Chhota Rajan’ To Life Imprisonment In Hotelier Jaya Shetty’s Murder Case

The dreaded gangster Chhota Rajan is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail after his deportation to India following his overseas arrest in Indonesia in October 2015.

PTI
Gangster Chhota Rajan convicted in murder case | Photo: PTI
info_icon

A Special Mumbai Court on Thursday convicted dreaded gangster “Chhota Rajan” whose real name is Rajendra Sadashiv Nikalje in the killing of hotelier Jaya Shetty in 2001. The Court has sentenced gangster Chhota Rajan to life imprisonment in the case.

Special judge for cases under the Maharashtra Control Of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), AM Patil, held Rajan guilty under the Indian Penal Code provisions for murder, reports mentioned.

Visual from the car crash spot in Pune | - PTI
Pune Porsche Crash: Teen Driver's Bail Cancelled, Grandfather's Links With Chhota Rajan Found | Latest Updates

BY Outlook Web Desk

The slain hotelier Jaya Shetty, who was killed over two decades back in Mumbai, owned the Golden Crown hotel at Gamdevi in central Mumbai. He was facing extortion threats from the Chhota Rajan gang at the time. Later, he was shot dead by two alleged members of the gang on the hotel's first floor on May 4, 2001.

Before his killing, the hotelier had been provided police protection after he reported receiving extortion threats from the Chhota Rajan gang. However, his security was withdrawn on his request, two months before the attack.

Rajan is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail after his deportation to India following his overseas arrest in Indonesia in October 2015.

Last year, Rajan was in headlines after he approached the Bombay high court (HC) against filmmaker Hansal Mehta and owners of Matchbox Shots LLP, who produced the web series ‘Scoop'.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rape-Accused Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna Arrested At Bengaluru Airport
  2. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 4 Govt Officials Arrested; SIT Interrogates Former Chief Fire Officer | Latest Updates
  3. Mahasamadhi Divas: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Devotees
  4. Meghalaya: 4 Killed In East Khasi Hills Landslide
  5. Doctor Arrested In Pune Porsche Car Accused Of Manipulating Gender Report In Marital Dispute
Entertainment News
  1. Abhishek Bajaj Wanted To Play UP Character Since The Time Of 'Student Of The Year 2'
  2. For Sunita Rajwar, Working With ‘Gullak’ Co-Star Geetanjali Kulkarni Is Like A Homecoming
  3. Sustainable Shubhangi Atre Uses Bamboo Toothbrushes, Lamps Made From Reused Glass Bottles
  4. Rory Kinnear To Play Tom Bombadil In Season Two Of ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’
  5. Salman Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar To Offer A Never-Before-Told Narrative Of The Iconic Pair Salim-Javed
Sports News
  1. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Enter French Open Third Round
  2. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 3: How India And Other Teams Measure Up
  3. Unai Emery Has Done 'Remarkable Job' At Aston Villa, Says Ex-Striker Dwight Yorke
  4. Kompany Joins Bayern: Burnley Name Craig Bellamy As Acting Head Coach
  5. French Open: Sabalenka Relishing 'Great Battle' With Best Friend Badosa
World News
  1. Donald Trump Convicted On All 34 Counts In Historic Hush Money Trial: Can He Still Run For President In 2024 Elections?
  2. Study Reveals Impact Of Heatwave On Pregnancy And Birth Rates
  3. US Sanctions Uganda's Parliament Speaker, Her Husband And Others Over Corruption And Rights Abuses
  4. Why Did CEO Isom Dismiss Vasu Raja? Everything About American Airlines Reshuffle
  5. Iran Opens Registration For June Presidential Election After Raisi's Death In Helicopter Crash
Latest Stories
  1. Heat Wave Continues Unabated In Punjab, Haryana; Rohtak Sizzles At 48.8 C
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Doctor Accused of Blood Sample Tampering Made Forensics HOD Due To Minister, MLA Pressure, Claims Dean
  3. Natasha Stankovic Shares First Post Amid Rumours Of Divorce From Hardik Pandya - View Pic Inside
  4. Did Jitendra Kumar Have A Fallout With The Makers Of 'Panchayat'? Actor Reveals 'There Was Misunderstanding'
  5. Lok Sabha Elections: PM Modi Begins 'Dhyan' At Kanyakumari Vivekananda Rock Memorial
  6. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  7. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises