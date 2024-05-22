National

Pune Porsche Crash: Juvenile Board Cancels Teenage Driver's Bail; Grandfather Has Underworld Ties With Chhota Rajan | Latest Updates

Earlier, the boy was granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board on a surety of Rs 7,500 and an assurance from his grandfather to keep him away from bad company, as per the order. Moreover, Maharashtra Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar said the boy will be barred from getting a driving license till he turns 25.