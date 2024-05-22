Pune Porsche Crash: Juvenile Board Cancels Teenage Driver's Bail; Grandfather Has Underworld Ties With Chhota Rajan | Latest Updates

The Juvenile Board on Wednesday cancelled the bail of the 17-year-old driver of the Porsche who killed two after consuming alcohol at a bar in Pune. The board further added that the minor would have to be sent to the Children Observation Centre.
Pune Porsche crash: About the incident
The teenager, who was driving the car in an intoxicated condition, allegedly crashed his Porsche into a motorbike killing two software engineers at Kalyani Nagar in Maharashtra's Pune on Sunday. Pune police has arrested his father, a real estate developer Vishal Agarwal.
Pune Porsche Crash: Earlier bail granted by Juvenile Board
Earlier, the boy was granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board on a surety of Rs 7,500 and an assurance from his grandfather to keep him away from bad company, as per the order. Moreover, Maharashtra Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar said the boy will be barred from getting a driving license till he turns 25.
Based on the crime, Pune police earlier demanded that the 17-year-old accused should be treated as an adult during prosecution
Pune Posche crash: The Chhota Rajan connect
In another significant development, it has been revealed that the family of the accused allegedly has an underworld connection. As per reports, Surendra Kumar Agarwal, the grandfather of the accused, is reportedly undergoing trial in a shootout case for allegedly making payments to gangster Chhota Rajan.
As per media reports, SK Agarwal is involved in a case regarding a property dispute with his brother, RK Agarwal, which allegedly led to a connection with gangster Chhota Rajan's criminal network. The incident reportedly involved an attempt on the life of Ajay Bhosale, a friend of RK Agarwal, resulting in injuries to Ajay Bhosale's driver.
Moreover, it has also been revealed that SK Agarwal even visited Bangkok to meet Chhota Rajan's henchman, Vijay Purushottam Salvi alias Vijay Tambat, in a bid to settle the property dispute.
Reportedly, the incident was registered at Bund Garden police station in Pune, implicating SK Agarwal and Chhota Rajan for conspiracy to commit murder.