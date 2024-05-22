National

Pune Porsche Crash: Teen Barred From Driving Till 25; Spent Rs 48K Within 90 Minutes At Pub | New Details In Case

The Porsche will also not be allowed to register at any RTO office for 12 months since its existing temporary registration will be cancelled as under the MV Act provisions.

PTI
The Porsche Taycan that hit the motorbike in Pune's Kalyaninagar. Photo: PTI


Maharashtra Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar said that the 17-year-old boy, who fatally knocked down two motorbike-borne IT professions with his speeding Porsche car in Pune, will be barred from getting a driving license till he turns 25.

Top officials of the state transport department also said that the permanent registration of the luxury car was pending since March due to non-payment of Rs 1,748 fees by the owner.

Bhimanwar told news agency PTI that the electric luxury sports sedan -- Porsche Taycan -- will also not be allowed to register at any RTO office for 12 months since its existing temporary registration will be cancelled as per the provisions under the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act.

The Porsche was imported in March by a dealer in Bengaluru and from there it was sent to Maharashtra on a temporary registration.

Pune Porsche accident: The car was reportedly being driven at 200 km per hour when it knocked down two bikers - X
Pune Porsche Accident: 'Renowned' Father Of Teen Driver Arrested; CCTV Catches Speeding Car; Fadnavis Slams Quick Bail

BY Outlook Web Desk

"When it was produced at the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO), it was found that a certain registration fee was not paid and the owner was asked to pay the amount for completion of the procedure. However, the vehicle was not brought to the RTO for the completion of the registration process after that," Bhimanwar said.

According to officials, road tax is exempted for electric vehicles registered in Maharashtra, and hence for the registration of this Porsche Taycan model, the registration fees that were applicable were only Rs 1,758 with the break-up of Rs 1,500 hypothecation fees, Rs 200 smart card RC fee and Rs 58 postal charges.

As per the Maharashtra transport department's records, the luxury vehicle had a valid temporary registration certificate issued by Karnataka with a validity of six months from March to September 2024.

The officials noted that with temporary registration, vehicles are only allowed to be driven to and from the RTO.

Bhimanwar said that their department is going to take strict action in this case and the Pune RTO has been asked to register the police complaint for the violation of MV Act provisions.

Juvenile Justice Board: Pune car crash involving a minor boy who fatally knocked down two motorbike | - File Photo
Juvenile Justice Board Took Lenient View Of A Heinous Crime: Fadnavis On Pune Car Crash

BY PTI

TEEN SPEND RS 48K WITHIN 90 MINTUES: OFFICIAL

The 17-year-old son of the renowned Pune builder reportedly spent Rs 48,000 in 90 minutes at one of the two pubs that he visited before knocking down the motorbike-borne IT professionals.

A bill of Rs 48,000 was paid at Cosie, the first pub the teen and his friends went to at 10:40 pm on Saturday evening, Times of India reported citing Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar.

"We have obtained the bill of Rs 48,000 at the pub which the underage driver paid. The bill includes the cost of the liquor served to the teenager and his friends at the pub," Kumar was quoted as saying.

After Cosie stopped serving them, they all left for the second pub -- Blak Mariott -- at 12:10 am.

A CCTV footage of the 17-year-old driver surfaced on the internet, where he was seen seated at a pub's table with his friends. He was reportedly enjoying drinks with them to celebrate his Class 12 results hours before the tragic incident in Pune's Kalyaninagar area.

Two killed as Porsche hits bike in Pune | - X/ANI
CCTV Footage Reveals Teen Driver Drinking Hours Before Crashing Car Into Bike, Killing Two; Gets Bail With Conditions

BY Outlook Web Desk

"We have ample CCTV footage of the boy and his group consuming alcohol. The blood sample reports are awaited," ACJ Manoj Patil said.

Meanwhile, a local court hearing the luxury car accident case on Tuesday remanded three accused in police custody till May 24, and directed the pub and bar operators to decide a limit on how much liquor should be served to their customers as the latter use their own vehicles to drive back home afterwards.

Notably, the Maharashtra excise department sealed the two restaurants, that allegedly served alcohol to the teen, on orders of the Pune district collectorate.

(With PTI inputs)

