Essay On Car Crash, Counselling: Bail With Conditions For Pune Minor Who Killed 2 With Speeding Porsche

A 17-year-old boy who was driving a Porsche without number plates has been granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) in Pune, after his car hit a motorbike killing two people in Pune, Maharashtra.

The incident occurred on Sunday in Pune's Kalyaninagar area when the speeding Porsche hit a motorbike from behind, killing two IT engineers, Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, both 24.