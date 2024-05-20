Essay On Car Crash, Counselling: Bail With Conditions For Pune Minor Who Killed 2 With Speeding Porsche

A 17-year-old boy who was driving a Porsche without number plates has been granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) in Pune, after his car hit a motorbike killing two people in Pune, Maharashtra.
The incident occurred on Sunday in Pune's Kalyaninagar area when the speeding Porsche hit a motorbike from behind, killing two IT engineers, Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, both 24.
The minor driver, who is the son of a prominent real estate developer, was detained by police and produced before the JJB. The police had argued that the driver should be tried as an adult, but the JJB did not accept the plea.
As part of his bail conditions, the minor has been asked to work with the Yerawada traffic police for 15 days, write an essay on accidents, and undergo treatment to quit drinking and seek psychiatric counselling.
According to the FIR, the Porsche struck the bike carrying Awadhiya and Koshta, causing them to fall and die instantly. The car subsequently crashed into roadside pavement railings. The victims were returning home on their motorcycles after a party at a restaurant in Kalyani Nagar when the accident occurred.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar Magar of Pune City Police confirmed to news agency PTI that the juvenile has been apprehended and his father and the owner of a bar that served him alcohol have been booked. An FIR has been lodged, and an investigation is underway.
A probe was underway to confirm whether he was driving under the influence of alcohol. His blood samples were taken for medical examination.
The minor car driver has been charged at the Yerawada police station under various sections of the IPC, including 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304A (causing death by a rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide), 337 (causing hurt by an act so rash or negligent as to endanger human life or personal safety of others), and 338 (causing grievous hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others), as well as provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act (MV Act).