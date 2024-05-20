Lok Sabha Elections Phase 5 Voting LIVE: Polling Begins Across 49 Seats; Arjun Singh Accuses TMC's Partha Bhowmick Of Poll Code Violation

The schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 was announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 16. Voting for Lok Sabha elections 2024 is taking place in seven phases and started on April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

While voting for Phase 1 took place on April 19, second phase on April 26, third on May 7, fourth on May 13 and that or the fifth phase is taking place today, May 20, and polling for Phase 6 and 7 will take place on May 25 and June 1 respectively.

Phase 1/April 19 - 21 states/UTs - 102 constituencies

Phase 2/April 26 - 13 states/UTs - 88 constituencies

Phase 3/May 7 - 12 states/UTs - 12 constituencies

Phase 4/May 13 - 10 states/UTs - 96 constituencies

Phase 5/May 20 - 8 states/UTs - 49 constituencies

Phase 6/May 25 - 7 states/UTs - 57 constituencies

Phase 7/June 1 - 8 states/UTs - 57 constituencies

