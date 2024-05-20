Lok Sabha Elections Phase 5 Voting LIVE: Polling Begins Across 49 Seats; Arjun Singh Accuses TMC's Partha Bhowmick Of Poll Code Violation

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: Industrialist Anil Ambani Among Early Voters In Mumbai
Ahead of the polling for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase-5, BJP MP and Barrackpore candidate Arjun Singh has alleged that TMC candidate Partha Bhowmick has violated all poll rules and "distributed money last night".
"...We will try to have peaceful elections but if that doesn't happen, government would be responsible for it," Singh added.
"A complaint has already been made to the Election Commission...If such things keep happening, it will not be good for Partha Bhowmick," the BJP MP said.
General Elections 2024 LIVE: Special Polling Booth Set Up For Kashmiri Migrants In Baramulla's Jagti
Maharashtra Elections LIVE: Tempting Offers For Voters In Mumbai
In an attempt to boost voter turnout during polling for the Phase 5 of the Lok Sabha elections today, Mumbai city has several enticing offers lined up.
- Commuters of Metro Line 2A and 7 are set to get a special discount of 10 per cent today, while those of Mumbai Metro commuters -- using Mumbai One Card, Paper QR, Paper Tickets -- will also get to travel to and from polling stations with 10 per cent discount.
- The Mumbai Chapter Of NRAI (National Restaurant Association of India) has announced 'Democracy Discount' campaign. This offers them a special 20 per cent discount on dine-in bills total amounts at more than 108 eateries across Mumbai on May 20 and 21, News18 report said.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5 LIVE: BJP Already Won More Than 270 Seats, Says UP Deputy CM
Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, speaking to news agency ANI, said, "The first four phases of the Lok Sabha elections have been amazing. Seeing from the point of view of the BJP, we have already won more than 270 seats. In the fifth phase of the elections, I see one-sided support for the BJP, especially in the 14 seats of UP, including Raebareli... I urge everyone to exercise their right to vote... This election is historic."
West Bengal Elections LIVE: Final Preps, Mock Polling Underway At Sreerampur Booth
Final preparations and mock polling is underway at a polling booth in West Bengal's Sreerampur Lok Sabha constituency.
TMC has fielded Kalyan Banerjee against BJP's Kabir Shankar Bose and CPI(M)'s Dipsita Dhar from this seat.
Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi Appeals To Voters; Calls Upon Women And Young Voters
General Election 2024 Phase 5 LIVE: Mock Polling Underway At Several Polling Booths
Mock polling is underway at several polling booths across the 49 constituencies including North Central Mumbai's Bandra West, UP's Raebareli, Odisha's Patnagarh, Lucknow and Ladakh.
Elections 2024 LIVE: Mehbooba Mufti Assures Support To Kashmiri Pandits
Fighting the Lok Sabha elections from the Anantnag-Rajouri seat, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday assured displaced Kashmiri Pandits of her party's support in their return and rehabilitation in the valley, provided they "demonstrate boldness and come back to their homes".
The former chief minister said that no government at the Centre can rehabilitate the community on its own and if the elderly Kashmiri Pandits "take risk" and return, their children will follow.
"Today it is the BJP, maybe tomorrow Congress will come to power in Delhi but any party that is in power can never pick you up and take you to Kashmir. That is not going to happen and you have to show boldness on your part for your return to your homes in the valley and we will also support you," she said.
Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: Sachin Pilot Presses On Need For 'Hissedari Nyay' In North East Delhi
Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday stressed on the need for conducting a caste census in the country to ensure social and economic equality.
He said what the North East Delhi constituency requires the most is "Hissedari Nyay" which talks about addressing historical injustices and empowering marginalised communities.
"For social and economic equality, it is necessary to count every every person and every class. Because, the OBC community, with whose support BJP leaders became MPs, are being ignored," Pilot said.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5 LIVE: Check List Of Constituencies Going To Polls Today
Phase 5 of the Lok Sabha Elections are scheduled to begin today. As the polling for the general elections nears its end, a total of 49 constituencies across eight states will be heading to the polls to choose their candidates.
The voting across all 49 seats is scheduled to begin at 7 AM. Polling usually concludes at 5 PM, but due to the rising temperatures, the timings have been extended till 6 PM for the 2024 general elections.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5 LIVE: Key Candidates In The Fray
As the Lok Sabha elections enter the fifth phase, some prominent faces are in the fray. From Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Rajnath Singh, several constituencies across India are gripped in fierce battles to choose their representatives for the next five years.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Mock Polling Begins At A Hajipur Polling Booth
Mock polling has begun at several polling booths ahead of voting for the Phase-5 of 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The process has begun at a polling booth in Bihar's Hajipur and Chhapra and Odisha's Rourkela.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Preps For Phase 5 Underway At Polling Booth In Howrah
Preparations for voting for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase-5 are underway at a polling booth in West Bengal's Howrah.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Car Rally Organised In UK In Support Of PM Modi
Elections 2024 LIVE: Yogi Adityanath's Appeal To Voters For 'Invaluable Vote' Ahead Of Polling
Taking to X, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Respected fellow voters, Tomorrow is the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. I appeal to all of you to please vote."
"Your invaluable vote will become the foundation of 'Strong-Safe India' and will realise the resolve of 'Developed India'. Remember- first vote-then have refreshment!" he added.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5 LIVE: 17 Lakh Voters To Decide Fate Of Omar, Sajad Lone In Baramulla
As many as 17.37 lakh eligibile voters will exercise their franchise in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla Lok Sabha seat today, with political observers expecting a high turnout on the back of the huge crowds that thronged election rallies and roadshows.
The first major political battle post the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 will decide the fate of Omar Abdullah, the National Conference vice-president and a former chief minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state, and 21 others in the fray.
Abdullah faces the biggest challenge from separatist-turned-politician and former minister Sajad Lone, who heads the People's Conference. The blazing campaign trail witnessed the rivals going full throttle against each other and even bringing in the BJP to target each other despite the saffron party not contesting from any of the three parliamentary seats of Srinagar, Baramulla and Anantnag-Rajouri in the Valley.
However, it is the presence of jailed Awami Ittehad Party leader and former MLA Abdul Rashid Sheikh alias Engineer Rashid that has spiced up the contest.
India General Elections FAQ: Is Voting Slip Mandatory To Cast Vote
With the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 just around the corner, the Election Commission of India has started issuing voter slips and sending them to the houses of eligible voters. However, not all eligible voters have received their voter slips.
With several voters yet to receive their voter slips, a common question arises - can I still cast a vote in the elections without a slip?
The answer is YES. Eligible voters can vote without the slips if their name is mentioned on the electoral roll. Know More On This And Other Election FAQs Here
Elections 2024 Phase 5 LIVE: 35 Odisha Assembly Constituencies To Also Vote Today
Tight security arrangements have been made, with the deployment of over 33,000 personnel, for elections to five Lok Sabha and 35 assembly constituencies in Odisha on Monday, officials said.
A total of 40 candidates are in the fray for the five Lok Sabha seats, while 265 nominees, including Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, will try their luck in the 35 assembly segments.
Apart from Patnaik, major contestants whose electoral fate would be decided on Monday include around half-a-dozen Odisha ministers, BJP's sitting MPs Jual Oram and Sangeeta Singh Deo, BJD MP Achyut Samant and former Indian Hockey captain Dilip Tirkey.
"With the IMD predicting heat wave conditions on May 20, adequate drinking water, ORS and essential medicines will be made available at each polling station. Besides, paramedical staffers, ASHA workers, ambulances and mobile health units will also be deployed," said State Chief Electoral Officer Nikunja Bihari Dhal.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Preparations In Place For Phase 5 Polling
Polling for the fifth phase of the General Elections 2024 is taking place today, May 20, across 49 constituencies in 8 states and Union Territories. While 35 Assembly constituencies in Odisha will also go to polls today.
A total of 2000 Flying Squads, 2015 Static Surveillance Teams, 881 Video Surveillance Teams and 502 Video Viewing Teams are keeping a check round the clock to ensure a smooth polling day for voters and officials.
As many as 216 international border check posts and 565 inter-state border check posts are also in place to maintain strict vigil.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Voter Turnout Recorded In First Four Phases
The first phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, which took place on April 19, saw a voter turnout of 66.14 per cent.
Phase 2 on April 26 recorded a voter turnout of 66.71 per cent.
Phase 3 general elections on May 7 witnessed a voter turnout of 65.68 per cent while Phase 4, on May 13, saw a voter turnout of 69.16 per cent.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5: Key Candidates In The Fray
A total 695 candidates are in the fray in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The bigwig politicians who are contesting the polls today are Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (UP's Raebareli), Chirag Paswan (Bihar's Hajipur), Karan Bhusha Singh (UP's Kaiserganj), Rohini Acharya (Bihar's Saran) and Union Ministers Smriti Irani (UP's Amethi), Rajnath Singh (UP's Lucknow), and Piyush Goyal (Maharashtra's Mumbai North).
Elections 2024 Phase 5 Voting LIVE: Important Dates To Remember
The schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 was announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 16. Voting for Lok Sabha elections 2024 is taking place in seven phases and started on April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.
While voting for Phase 1 took place on April 19, second phase on April 26, third on May 7, fourth on May 13 and that or the fifth phase is taking place today, May 20, and polling for Phase 6 and 7 will take place on May 25 and June 1 respectively.
Phase 1/April 19 - 21 states/UTs - 102 constituencies
Phase 2/April 26 - 13 states/UTs - 88 constituencies
Phase 3/May 7 - 12 states/UTs - 12 constituencies
Phase 4/May 13 - 10 states/UTs - 96 constituencies
Phase 5/May 20 - 8 states/UTs - 49 constituencies
Phase 6/May 25 - 7 states/UTs - 57 constituencies
Phase 7/June 1 - 8 states/UTs - 57 constituencies
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5 LIVE: Polling Timings
Voting for the Phase 5 of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Monday, May 20, will begin at 7 am in 49 constituencies across 8 states and Union Territories.
The states that are going to polls in Phase 5 are: Bihar, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 5 Voting LIVE: Key Facts To Know
With the fifth phase polling today, India is just two more phases away from the big day of votes counting, June 4. As many as 49 constituencies across 8 states and Union Territories are going to the polls.
A total of 695 candidates are in the fray for the fifth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and around 9.47 lakh Polling officials will welcome over 8.95 crore voters across 94,732 polling stations.
The Lok Sabha elections 2024 are taking place in seven phases in total. The first four phases took place on April 19, April 26, May 7 and May 13. With the fifth phase taking place today, May 20, only two more phases remain -- May 25 and June 1.
Voters will exercise their franchise in 5 seats in Bihar, 4 in Jharkhand, 13 in Maharashtra, 5 in Odisha, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, 7 in West Bengal and 1 each in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Additionally, 35 Assembly constituencies in Odisha are also going to polls today.