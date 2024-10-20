Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Cold War Redux 

“Say, once a peace settlement happens and some kind of stability comes in both the nations’ relationship, what Ukrainians will do with a laser focus then is to remove any element of Russian influence in society, in their education and various other sectors,” says Harsh V Pant, Vice President of Studies and Foreign Policy at the Observer Research Foundation. Pant adds that Ukraine is learning that giving Russia leverage over itself doesn’t help and it creates a problem. “This attraction towards Europe that you are seeing is only going to increase now,” he says.