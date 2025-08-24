Emma Raducanu faces Ena Shibahara in the US Open Round of 128 on Sunday, August 24, at 8:30 PM IST
Raducanu leads their head-to-head 1-0 from a previous meeting in 2024
The match will be live-streamed on JioHotstar and broadcast on Star Sports Network in India
The US Open 2025 continues with Emma Raducanu facing Ena Shibahara in the first round on Sunday, August 24. Raducanu, currently ranked 36th, arrives in New York off the back of solid recent performances, including strong runs at the Miami Open, Queen’s Club, and Washington DC. After a tough clay-court season, she is showing signs of returning to her best form.
Ena Shibahara, ranked 128th, made headlines by qualifying for the US Open without dropping a set. The 27-year-old has had an interesting season marked by a quarterfinal appearance in Austin and runner-up finishes in ITF events at Tokyo and Prague. With a Grand Slam doubles title already to her name, Shibahara looks to translate that success to singles in front of a New York crowd eager for surprises.
Emma Raducanu Vs Ena Shibahara Head-To-Head
Raducanu leads the head-to-head 1-0, their only meeting coming at the 2024 Nottingham Open where Raducanu won in straight sets. This will be the pair’s first battle on a hard court and at a neutral Grand Slam venue, adding extra intrigue to this encounter.
When and Where is the Emma Raducanu vs Ena Shibahara Match?
The much-anticipated first-round clash between Emma Raducanu and Ena Shibahara is set for Sunday, August 24, 2025, at 8:30 PM IST. The match will be played at the iconic USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on the hard court surface.
Emma Raducanu Vs Ena Shibahara Live Streaming
Tennis fans in India can watch Emma Raducanu vs Ena Shibahara live on the JioHotstar app and website. On television, the US Open 2025 is available via Star Sports Network