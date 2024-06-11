Tennis

Nottingham Open: Emma Raducanu Marks Injury Return With Ena Shibahara Win In WTA 250

Emma Raducanu has been out of action since exiting the Madrid Open in April, but she impressed in her opener in Nottingham

Emma Raducanu
info_icon

Emma Raducanu made a successful return from injury at the Nottingham Open with a straight-sets victory over Ena Shibahara. (More Tennis News)

The 21-year-old opted to miss Roland Garros and focus on her grass season, with the decision paying off as she earned a 6-1, 6-4 win on Tuesday.

Raducanu cruised through the first set and looked set to race through the second as well when she took a commanding 5-1 lead.

Shibahara upped her level and got a double break as errors crept into the Briton's game to force a nervy ending to the set, but Raducanu held out to get her first win on grass since Wimbledon in 2022.

She will now face Daria Snigur in the next round.

Data Debrief: Raducanu all smiles on injury return

Raducanu has been out of action since exiting the Madrid Open in April, but she impressed in her opener in Nottingham.

Despite the nervy end to the game when Shibahara showed some fight, Raducanu was in full control, winning seven games in a row, while also converting six of her eight break points. 

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Modi 3.0: Major Overhaul Awaited In VIP Security Set Up; NSG, ITBP To Be Withdrawn | Details Inside
  2. Breaking News June 11 Updates: Odisha Gets BJP's Mohan Majhi As New CM; PM Modi Urges People To Drop 'Modi Ka Parivar' Slogan
  3. Hot Weather Conditions Continue Haryana, Punjab; Nuh Reels At 45.9 Deg
  4. The Evolving Influence Of The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh
  5. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: Twist Likely In UP As 6 INDIA Bloc MPs Face Criminal Charges
Entertainment News
  1. Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra Launch Usha Kakade's Production House, Welcome Her Into Industry
  2. Sonakshi Sinha's Brother Luv Reacts To Her Wedding Reports With Zaheer Iqbal: It’s Better If You...
  3. Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Sonakshi Sinha's Husband-To-Be Zaheer Iqbal
  4. Hansika Motwani Amps Up Her Oomph Quotient In Bomber Jacket, Matching Ruffled Skirt
  5. Rihanna Flaunts Neck-Pieces By Sabyasachi, Manish Malhotra
Sports News
  1. England At UEFA Euro 2024: Joe Hart Backs 'Incredibly Strong' Three Lions For European Glory
  2. Germany's All-Time Top Scorer Miroslav Klose Named New Coach Of Nuremberg
  3. Franz Beckenbauer: German Great To Be Honoured At UEFA Euro 2024 Opening Ceremony
  4. Pakistan Vs Canada Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup: CAN Reach 106; PAK On Top
  5. India Vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup Qualifier LIVE: Blue Tigers Begin Life Without Sunil Chhetri - Check Starting Lineup
World News
  1. US President Joe Biden's Son Hunter Found Guilty In Illegal Gun Possession Case
  2. Jennie Kim Takes Fashion By Storm With Show-Stopping Jacquemus Runway Debut
  3. Watch: Auroras On Mars! Solar Storms Spark Spectacular 'Snow Dance' Across The Red Planet
  4. UN Raises Alarm Over Nuseirat Camp Raid; Israel Releases Hostage Rescue Video | Watch
  5. 49 Dead, 140 Missing As Boat Sinks Off Coast Of Yemen: UN Agency
Latest Stories
  1. 'Kota Factory 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar And Tillotama Shome Unite To Reinvigorate Students For The Biggest Exam
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Indian Rifle And Pistol Shooting Squad Announced - Check Full List
  3. Kannada Actor Darshan Detained For Alleged Involvement In Murder Case
  4. Multi-Drug Resistant 'Superbug' On Space Station Sparks Health Concerns For Sunita Williams, Other Astronauts
  5. Meena Kumari's Stepson Slams Sharmin Segal For Comparing Her Performance In 'Heeramandi' With 'Pakeezah'
  6. India Vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup Qualifier LIVE: Blue Tigers Begin Life Without Sunil Chhetri - Check Starting Lineup
  7. Apple Introduces 'Apple Intelligence': Your iPhone and Mac Just Got Smarter! Here's How
  8. Breaking News June 11 Updates: Odisha Gets BJP's Mohan Majhi As New CM; PM Modi Urges People To Drop 'Modi Ka Parivar' Slogan