Virat Kohli Returns To Domestic 50-Over Cricket - All You Need To Know About Andhra Vs Delhi VHT Match

Andhra vs Delhi headlines Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 1 as Virat Kohli returns to domestic one-day cricket in a behind-closed-doors clash streamed live

Virat Kohli Returns To Domestic 50-Over Cricket
Virat Kohli Returns To Domestic 50-Over Cricket - All You Need To Know About Andhra Vs Delhi VHT Match Photo: BCCI
  • Andhra vs Delhi will be played behind closed doors in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26

  • Virat Kohli returns to domestic 50-over cricket after 15 years

  • Match adds to India’s ODI World Cup build-up

Andhra vs Delhi is one of the marquee Round 1 clashes of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, partly because it marks a rare appearance by Virat Kohli in domestic one-day cricket. The match was originally slated for the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru but authorities denied permission for it to be held there, so it’s been shifted to the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence and will be played behind closed doors, meaning no fans in the stands.

For spectators, the game will be available via live broadcast and streaming on the usual BCCI/Star Sports platforms, keeping it accessible even without a crowd.

Kohli’s last outing in a 50-over domestic (List A) match came way back in 2010 when he represented Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, scoring heavily before establishing himself as a permanent fixture in India’s international setup.

Since then, he’s rarely appeared in India’s own 50-over domestic calendar, instead focusing on international ODIs, Tests and, until recently, T20Is. His return after 15 years to the domestic List A circuit adds a nostalgic yet competitive edge to this fixture.

The Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) is India’s flagship List A (50-over) domestic tournament, involving 38 teams split into elite and plate groups with round-robin and knockout stages. List A cricket is essentially domestic one-day cricket that mirrors the international ODI format in structure and status, with performances here often influencing national selection considerations.

Virat Kohli List A Record

Kohli’s List A record speaks volumes: in his limited previous VHT outings, he scored prolific runs at outstanding averages, showcasing his ability to dominate 50-over bowling attacks. The former India skipper has scored 15999 runs in 342 matches with 84 half-centuries and 57 centuries.

Both Kohli and Rohit Sharma have since retired from T20Is and Test cricket, meaning the 50-over format is now their primary international focus. They’re expected to feature in this Vijay Hazare season (Kohli for Delhi, Rohit for Mumbai) as part of keeping match sharpness ahead of India’s white-ball calendar.

Looking ahead, the next ODI World Cup is scheduled for 2027 in South Africa, and India’s immediate ODI engagement after domestic cricket is a three-match ODI series against New Zealand in January 2026, with matches in Vadodara, Rajkot and Indore. This series will be crucial for finalising rhythm and combinations as India build toward the World Cup.

