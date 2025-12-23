Andhra Pradesh Vs Delhi Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: When And Where To Watch Virat Kohli Live

Andhra Pradesh face Delhi in the opening day of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26
Virat Kohli will be playing for Delhi against Andhra Pradesh in Bengaluru
India’s premier domestic 50-over competition, the Vijay Hazare Trophy gets underway tomorrow on December 24. The opening day of the tournament features a thrilling clash which will be played between Andhra Pradesh and Delhi. Andhra will be looking to kick things off with confidence under captain Nitish Kumar Reddy, leaning on the experience of middle-order batters and their seam options to build a competitive total.
Delhi, meanwhile, arrive with a bit more buzz around them this year, not least because of the confirmed inclusion of Virat Kohli in their squad, his return to the domestic one-day scene after a long gap adds an extra layer of intrigue even before a ball is bowled.
On paper, Delhi might be fancied to hold the edge. Their batting unit has shown depth in recent List A cricket, with contributors like Anuj Rawat and younger names stepping up, and their bowling attack has the variety to trouble most line–ups.
Andhra, though, won’t be easy opponents: they’ve got run-makers capable of turning an innings around and a bowling group that can extract help when conditions favour them. Head-to-head history in limited encounters suggests Delhi have had the upper hand more often, but domestic battles are rarely decided on numbers alone, momentum on the day matters.
Add to this the local match circumstances, like chatter about whether the game will be at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru with or without fans, and it’s shaping up as one of those fixtures that’s perfect for fans who love the grassroots spirit of Indian cricket. It's also being reported that the contest is likely to be shifted to BCCI centre of excellence Devanahalli.
Andhra Pradesh Vs Delhi, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Live Streaming
When to watch Andhra Pradesh Vs Delhi, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26?
The Andhra Pradesh Vs Delhi, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match will be played on Wednesday, 24 December at 9:00 AM IST at BCCI centre of excellence, Devanahalli, Bengaluru.
Where to watch Andhra Pradesh Vs Delhi, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26?
The Andhra Pradesh Vs Delhi, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network. Live streaming will be available on the JioCinema app and website.
Andhra Pradesh Vs Delhi, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Squads
Delhi: Rishabh Pant (C), Ayush Badoni, Anuj Rawat, Priyansh Arya, Tejasvi Dahiya, Yash Dhull, Virat Kohli, Nitish Rana, Sarthak Ranjan, Rohan Rana, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma, Hritik Shokeen, Simarjeet Singh, Ayush Doseja, Harsh Tyagi, Vaibhav Kandpal, Divij Mehra, and Arpit Rana
Andhra Pradesh: Ashwin Hebbar, Srikar Bharat, Ricky Bhui, Marthala Dhanush, SDNV Prasad, Shaik Rasheed, Nitish Kumar Reddy (C), Saurabh Kumar, Satyanarayana Raju, Sai Sandeep, Tripurana Vijay, CR Gnaneshwar, M Hemanth Reddy, Kalidindi Raju, Jagarlapudi Ram, Yara Sandeep, Cheepurapalli Stephen, and Bodhala Kumar