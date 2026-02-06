Andhra Pradesh Vs Bengal Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy Quarter-Final 3: AP Bat First – Check Playing XIs

Andhra are batting first against Bengal in QF 3 of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26
Shami, Akash Deep will be the high-profile names in BEN side
Nitish Kumar Reddy will be raring to give side a decent start
In Quarter-final 3 of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Elite, Andhra Pradesh are up against Bengal at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani on Friday, February 6, 2026. Bengal, who are led by the indomitable Mohammed Shami and Akash Deep in the pace attack, will be keen to put AP batters to test.
Andhra Pradesh Vs Bengal, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Quarter-Final: Toss Update
Bengal have won the toss and have opted to field.
Andhra Pradesh Vs Bengal, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Quarter-Final: Playing XIs
Andhra (Playing XI): Abhishek Reddy, Srikar Bharat(w), Shaik Rasheed, Ricky Bhui(c), Nitish Kumar Reddy, CR Gnaneshwar, KV Sasikanth, Saurabh Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Kavuri Saiteja, K S Narasimha Raju
Bengal (Playing XI): Abhimanyu Easwaran(c), Sudip Chatterjee, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Anustup Majumdar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shakir Habib Gandhi(w), Sumanta Gupta, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Akash Deep, Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar.
Andhra Pradesh Vs Bengal, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Quarter-Final: Live Streaming Details
All the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 quarter-final matches, including Andhra Pradesh Vs Bengal, will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. There will be no television broadcast of the games.