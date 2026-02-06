Andhra Pradesh Vs Bengal Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy Quarter-Final 3: AP Bat First – Check Playing XIs

Andhra Pradesh Vs Bengal, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Quarter-Final 3: Know all about the AP vs BEN, 4th quarter-final, including toss update, playing XIs, live streaming details, and more

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
vidarbha cricket stadium X file
Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Andhra are batting first against Bengal in QF 3 of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26

  • Shami, Akash Deep will be the high-profile names in BEN side

  • Nitish Kumar Reddy will be raring to give side a decent start

In Quarter-final 3 of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Elite, Andhra Pradesh are up against Bengal at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani on Friday, February 6, 2026. Bengal, who are led by the indomitable Mohammed Shami and Akash Deep in the pace attack, will be keen to put AP batters to test.

Andhra Pradesh Vs Bengal, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Quarter-Final: Toss Update

Bengal have won the toss and have opted to field.

Andhra Pradesh Vs Bengal, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Quarter-Final: Playing XIs

Andhra (Playing XI): Abhishek Reddy, Srikar Bharat(w), Shaik Rasheed, Ricky Bhui(c), Nitish Kumar Reddy, CR Gnaneshwar, KV Sasikanth, Saurabh Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Kavuri Saiteja, K S Narasimha Raju

Bengal (Playing XI): Abhimanyu Easwaran(c), Sudip Chatterjee, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Anustup Majumdar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shakir Habib Gandhi(w), Sumanta Gupta, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Akash Deep, Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar.

Andhra Pradesh Vs Bengal, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Quarter-Final: Live Streaming Details

All the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 quarter-final matches, including Andhra Pradesh Vs Bengal, will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. There will be no television broadcast of the games.

Related Content
Related Content

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs ENG U19 Final LIVE SCORE, ICC World Cup 2026 Final: England Dismiss George | India 20/1 (4)

  2. Ranji Trophy QFs Day 1 LIVE Score: MUM In Trouble As Prasidh Krishna Stifles Batters; JHKD Also Struggle For Runs

  3. Italy Vs UAE LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm‑Up Match: Madsen-Led Italians Eye Positive Result Against Emiratis

  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check Out List Of Key Players To Miss Entire Tournament

  5. RCB Vs DC, WPL 2026 Final: Smriti Mandhana Masterclass Powers Royal Challengers Bengaluru To Second Title

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  2. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  3. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

  4. India Vs Singapore Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: IND Defeat SGP 3-2 In Group Opener

  5. Badminton Asia Team Championships: India Women Kickstart Campaign With Victory As They Defeat Myanmar 5-0

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Didi’s Day In The Supreme Court: Politics, Not Pleadings

  2. Are 807 Missing Persons In Jan 2026 Extraordinary When Delhi Averages 2,000 Cases A Month?

  3. PM ‘Hiding Behind’ Speaker; Threat Claims An ‘Absolute Lie,’ Says Congress

  4. Adivasi Villagers Protest Eviction Notices In Thane Belt Of Sanjay Gandhi National Park

  5. PM Modi RS Speech 2026: PM Attacks Congress, Highlights Growth, Reforms And Global Trade Deals

Entertainment News

  1. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  2. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  3. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  4. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  5. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

US News

  1. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  2. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  3. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  4. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  5. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

World News

  1. US-India Trade Deal: Time To Broaden Base Of India-Russia Economic Ties

  2. Pakistan Army Says 216 Terrorists Killed In Balochistan

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Pakistan Army Concludes Operation Radd-ul-Fitna-1 In Balochistan: 216 Terrorists Killed

  5. Washington Post Layoffs: Shashi Tharoor's Son Ishaan Among One-Third Staff Cut

Latest Stories

  1. Dhurandhar: PVR Inox Profits Surge By 166% Largely Driven By Box Office Performance Of Ranveer Singh's Film

  2. Ranji Trophy QFs Day 1 LIVE Score: MUM In Trouble As Prasidh Krishna Stifles Batters; JHKD Also Struggle For Runs

  3. Shutdown Hits Kuki-Zo Areas In Manipur Over Govt Formation

  4. Actor Vijay’s Tax Penalty Case: Madras High Court Dismisses His Plea

  5. Telangana SIR 2026: Schedule Expected April-May, Booth Level Agents Required

  6. IND Vs ENG U19 Final LIVE SCORE, ICC World Cup 2026 Final: England Dismiss George | India 20/1 (4)

  7. WPL 2026: Smriti Mandhana Battled High Fever To Power RCB To Title Win

  8. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Predictions: Who Will Win