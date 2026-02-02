IPL 2026: Greg Chappell Criticises Cameron Green’s Batting Approach, Says, 'He's Stuck At The Crease'

Summary of this article
Greg Chappell questioned Cameron Green’s batting, saying he looks “stuck at the crease”
Green struggled in T20 World Cup 2026 with just 24 runs and one wicket
KKR will rely on him to deliver as a key all-rounder in IPL 2026
Cameron Green isn’t short of expectations heading into Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. With Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) investing heavily in him at the auction, the focus isn’t just on what he can do, it’s on whether he can deliver consistently across roles. For a player seen as a long-term all-round option, this season feels important.
KKR have backed him as a marquee signing for a whopping INR 25.20 crore, and with that comes a certain level of scrutiny. His role in the side is clear, balance the XI, contribute with both bat and ball, and ideally influence games. But recent form has left a few questions hanging.
Greg Chappell raises concerns over Cameron Green’s batting approach
Speaking ahead of the season, Chappell didn’t hold back while assessing Green’s batting. He pointed out a visible change in how the Australian all-rounder is moving at the crease.
“I saw a very athletic young batsman with a beautiful setup and able to move in any direction, and now I see a batsman who is stuck at the crease, who cannot move, cannot use his athleticism, cannot use his reach to score runs,” Chappell said as quoted by ANI.
He also suggested that Green’s bowling workload might be affecting his batting rhythm, adding that while the talent is unquestionable, it now comes down to decision-making and guidance. “He can still be one of the great all-rounders of the game... (it depends on) whether he has the decision-making, the mental skills… and whether he's getting the best advice,” he said.
T20 World Cup struggles add to concerns despite occasional highs
Green’s recent numbers haven’t helped his case either. During the T20 World Cup 2026, he managed just 24 runs across three innings and picked up only one wicket, struggling to make an impact in key games.
There have been glimpses, though. In the series against Pakistan before the tournament, he was Australia’s top scorer with 93 runs in three innings, striking at over 124. But those performances didn’t quite carry forward.
His longer-format numbers also reflect a similar pattern. In Tests, he averages just over 32 with two centuries, and his recent returns during the Ashes at home were underwhelming, with 171 runs in eight innings.
For KKR, the hope is that Green finds that balance again. Because if he does, he’s not just a utility player, he becomes one of the most valuable all-rounders in the league.