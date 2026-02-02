IPL 2026: Greg Chappell Criticises Cameron Green’s Batting Approach, Says, 'He's Stuck At The Crease'

Greg Chappell questions Cameron Green’s batting form ahead of IPL 2026 after poor T20 World Cup returns, raising concerns for KKR’s marquee all-rounder signing

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
IPL 2026: Greg Chappell Criticises Cameron Green’s Batting Approach
Australia's Cameron Green plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Ireland in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Greg Chappell questioned Cameron Green’s batting, saying he looks “stuck at the crease”

  • Green struggled in T20 World Cup 2026 with just 24 runs and one wicket

  • KKR will rely on him to deliver as a key all-rounder in IPL 2026

Cameron Green isn’t short of expectations heading into Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. With Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) investing heavily in him at the auction, the focus isn’t just on what he can do, it’s on whether he can deliver consistently across roles. For a player seen as a long-term all-round option, this season feels important.

KKR have backed him as a marquee signing for a whopping INR 25.20 crore, and with that comes a certain level of scrutiny. His role in the side is clear, balance the XI, contribute with both bat and ball, and ideally influence games. But recent form has left a few questions hanging.

That’s where Greg Chappell’s comments have added another layer to the discussion.

Greg Chappell raises concerns over Cameron Green’s batting approach

Speaking ahead of the season, Chappell didn’t hold back while assessing Green’s batting. He pointed out a visible change in how the Australian all-rounder is moving at the crease.

“I saw a very athletic young batsman with a beautiful setup and able to move in any direction, and now I see a batsman who is stuck at the crease, who cannot move, cannot use his athleticism, cannot use his reach to score runs,” Chappell said as quoted by ANI.

Related Content
Simarjeet Singh in action for CSK in IPL. - | Photo: AP/R. Parthibhan
KKR Seek Harshit Rana Replacement Ahead Of IPL 2026, Call Simarjeet, Asif, Warrier For Trials - Report
KKR players celebrate with the trophy - | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
KKR Star All-Rounder Loses Cool During Media Interaction After Sheffield Shield Ton Ahead Of IPL 2026
Kolkata Knight Riders seamer Harshit Rana - AP
IPL 2026: KKR's Harshit Rana Ruled Out Of Indian Premier League Season 19 Due To Injury - Report
Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani celebrates the wicket of Australia's Tim David during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Zimbabwe in Colombo, Sri Lanka. - | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
KKR Sign Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani As Replacement Of Mustafizur Rahman Ahead Of IPL 2026
Related Content

He also suggested that Green’s bowling workload might be affecting his batting rhythm, adding that while the talent is unquestionable, it now comes down to decision-making and guidance. “He can still be one of the great all-rounders of the game... (it depends on) whether he has the decision-making, the mental skills… and whether he's getting the best advice,” he said.

Also Read: KKR Star All-Rounder Loses Cool During Media Interaction After Sheffield Shield Ton Ahead Of IPL 2026

T20 World Cup struggles add to concerns despite occasional highs

Green’s recent numbers haven’t helped his case either. During the T20 World Cup 2026, he managed just 24 runs across three innings and picked up only one wicket, struggling to make an impact in key games.

There have been glimpses, though. In the series against Pakistan before the tournament, he was Australia’s top scorer with 93 runs in three innings, striking at over 124. But those performances didn’t quite carry forward.

His longer-format numbers also reflect a similar pattern. In Tests, he averages just over 32 with two centuries, and his recent returns during the Ashes at home were underwhelming, with 171 runs in eight innings.

For KKR, the hope is that Green finds that balance again. Because if he does, he’s not just a utility player, he becomes one of the most valuable all-rounders in the league.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Dispatch: SRH Name Ishan Kishan Captain Amid Growing Injury Worries; Virat Kohli Joins RCB Camp

  2. IPL 2026: Pat Cummins Ruled Out For First Few Games; Star India Southpaw To Be Captaincy Replacement

  3. Marco Jansen Gets Ricky Ponting's Nod To Spend Extended Family Time Ahead Of IPL 2026 - Report

  4. IPL 2026 Injury Tracker: Harshit Rana, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood Among Key Concerns

  5. Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman Under Scanner: PAK Cricketers Suspected To Be Unfit During T20 World Cup Selection - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  3. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

  5. Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

  4. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

  5. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 16, 2026

  2. Who Gets to Be A Woman In Sport?

  3. Top US Counterterrorism Chief Resigns Over Iran War Policy

  4. Govt Mandates 60% Free Seats, Tightens Passenger Rights Norms For Airlines

  5. LPG Shortage and Gaza War Spark Protests in Mankhurd; RWPI Activists Held

Entertainment News

  1. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

  2. Our Hero, Balthazar Review | Oscar Boyson’s Razor-Sharp Satire Centres The Male Loneliness Epidemic

  3. Is This Thing On? Review | Bradley Cooper’s Marital Drama Lingers In The Quietude After The Applause

  4. Oscars 2026: Jessie Buckley Dedicates Her Best Actress Win To “The Beautiful Chaos Of A Mother’s Heart”

  5. Oscars 2026: Javier Bardem Says “No To War And Free Palestine”

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News Updates: Iran's Natural Gas Facility Attacked, Israel Kills Several Iranian Officials

  2. The Cuba Conundrum: What Does The Future Hold?

  3. Netanyahu Mocks Death Rumours With ‘Punch Card’ Video As Israel Claims To Eliminate Larijani And Soleimani

  4. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  5. Iran Confirms Larijani And Basij Commander Killed As War Enters 18th Day

Latest Stories

  1. Netanyahu Mocks Death Rumours With ‘Punch Card’ Video As Israel Claims To Eliminate Larijani And Soleimani

  2. JSW Indian Open 2026: Anahat, Ramit Face Press Ahead Of Squash Tournament

  3. Top US Counterterrorism Chief Resigns Over Iran War Policy

  4. Jack Ryan: Ghost War Teaser: John Krasinski Returns To The World Of Espionage For A Dangerous Mission, Release Date Out

  5. Iran Confirms Larijani And Basij Commander Killed As War Enters 18th Day

  6. IPL 2026: AB De Villiers Gives His Blunt Take On MS Dhoni's Future With CSK

  7. Manchester City 1-2 Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Vinicius Jr's Brace Power Los Blancos To Quarter-Final

  8. US-Israel-Iran War News Updates: Iran's Natural Gas Facility Attacked, Israel Kills Several Iranian Officials