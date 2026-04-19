KKR Vs RR, IPL 2026: Dhruv Jurel Pulls Off Brilliant Stumping To Send Back Cameron Green - Watch

Summary of this article
Rajasthan Royals won toss, elected to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders
RR posted 155-run total, with Varun Chakravarthy returning to form for KKR
Dhruv Jurel's excellent stumping of Cameron Green rocked hosts' chase
Dhruv Jurel once again showed why he is one of the best wicketkeepers going around in India with a superb stumping of Cameron Green during match 28 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Eden Gardens on Sunday (April 19).
Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi was in the midst of bowling the fifth over of the KKR batting innings as he saw Green dance down the wicket beforehand. Bishnoi smartly sent a googly wide down the leg side. The Australian all-rounder was well beaten but blocked Jurel's sight.
The keeper dived to his left nevertheless, collecting the ball and throwing down the stumps to catch Green well short of his crease. The Knight Riders lost their third wicket in the powerplay and the Royals started their defence of a below-par 156-run target in right earnest. You can watch the video below:
Earlier, Varun Chakravarthy returned to his best, showing perfect chemistry with veteran Sunil Narine as KKR’s spin twins scalped five wickets between them to limit Rajasthan to a 155-run total. It could have been worse for RR had KKR not conceded ground in the power play.
Rajasthan openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi raced to 63 without loss, clocking at over 10 an over against the KKR pace attack. But the spinners' introduction worked wonders for the hosts as the batting side lost Sooryavanshi (46 off 28), Dhruv Jurel (5), Jaiswal (39 off 29) and skipper Riyan Parag (12) in quick succession.
KKR Vs RR, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy
Rajasthan Royals: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi