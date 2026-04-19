KKR Vs RR, IPL 2026: Dhruv Jurel Pulls Off Brilliant Stumping To Send Back Cameron Green - Watch

Rajasthan Royals' Dhruv Jurel, left, collects the ball before stumping Kolkata Knight Riders' Cameron Green, right, out during their Indian Premier League match in Kolkata. Photo: AP/Bikas Das

Rajasthan Royals' Dhruv Jurel, left, collects the ball before stumping Kolkata Knight Riders' Cameron Green, right, out during their Indian Premier League match in Kolkata. Photo: AP/Bikas Das