England Vs India, 1st Women's T20I: Jemimah Rodrigues, Bowlers Shine As IND-W Beat ENG-W In Chelmsford
India women, sans Harmanpreet Kaur, started their England tour with an emphatic 38-run victory to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series at the County Cricket Ground in Chelmsford on Thursday. Yastika Bhatia and Jemimah Rodrigues hit fifties to help India towards a formidable total of 188 before Nandni Sharma starred with the ball as the hosts could only muster 150/8 in 20 overs. Earlier, Smriti Mandhana had lost the toss as the visitors were sent into bat first by English captain Charlotte Dean.
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