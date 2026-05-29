England Vs India, 1st Women's T20I: Jemimah Rodrigues, Bowlers Shine As IND-W Beat ENG-W In Chelmsford

India women, sans Harmanpreet Kaur, started their England tour with an emphatic 38-run victory to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series at the County Cricket Ground in Chelmsford on Thursday. Yastika Bhatia and Jemimah Rodrigues hit fifties to help India towards a formidable total of 188 before Nandni Sharma starred with the ball as the hosts could only muster 150/8 in 20 overs. Earlier, Smriti Mandhana had lost the toss as the visitors were sent into bat first by English captain Charlotte Dean.

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India Women vs England Women 1st T20I
India's Nandani Sharma celerbates the wicket of England's Dani Gibson during the first Vitality IT20 cricket match in Chelmsford, England. | Photo: Ben Whitley/PA via AP
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England Women vs India Women 1st T20I Heather Knight
England's Heather Knight batting during the first Vitality IT20 cricket match between England and India in Chelmsford, England. | Photo: Ben Whitley/PA via AP
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2/11
IND W vs ENG W: 1st T20I
England's Amy Jones, right, celebrates making 50 runs with batting partner Heather Knight, left, during the first Vitality IT20 cricket match between England and India in Chelmsford, England. | Photo: Ben Whitley/PA via AP
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3/11
ENG W vs IND W: 1st T20I Amy Jones
England's Amy Jones batting during the first Vitality IT20 cricket match between England and India in Chelmsford, England. | Photo: Ben Whitley/PA via AP
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4/11
India Women vs England Women 1st T20I match
India's Arundhati Reddy reacts during the first Vitality IT20 cricket match between England and India in Chelmsford, England. | Photo: Ben Whitley/PA via AP
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5/11
England Women vs India Women 1st T20I match
India's Arundhati Reddy (20) and Kranti Gaud celebrate the wicket of England's Sophia Dunkley during the first Vitality IT20 cricket match in Chelmsford, England. | Photo: Ben Whitley/PA via AP
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IND-W vs ENG-W Bharti Fulmali
India's Bharti Fulmali is bowled out by England's Issy Wong during the first Vitality IT20 women's cricket match between England and India in Chelmsford, England. | Photo: Ben Whitley/PA via AP
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ENG-W vs IND-W Tilly Corteen-Coleman
England's Tilly Corteen-Coleman celebrates the wicket of India's Richa Ghosh during the first Vitality IT20 cricket match in Chelmsford, England. | Photo: Ben Whitley/PA via AP
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India Women vs England Women 1st T20I
India's Yastika Bhatia is run out by England's Charlie Dean during the first Vitality IT20 women's cricket match between England and India in Chelmsford, England. | Photo: Ben Whitley/PA via AP
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9/11
ENG-W vs IND-W: 1st T20I match Yastika Bhatia
India's Yastika Bhatia, right, batting during the first Vitality IT20 cricket match between England and India in Chelmsford, England. | Photo: Ben Whitley/PA via AP
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IND-W vs ENG-W: 1st T20I match Jemimah Rodrigues
India's Jemimah Rodrigues batting during the first Vitality IT20 cricket match between England and India in Chelmsford, England. | Photo: Ben Whitley/PA via AP
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11/11
England Women vs India Women 1st T20I
England's players celebrate the wicket of India's Smriti Mandhana during the first Vitality IT20 cricket match between England and India in Chelmsford, England. | Photo: Ben Whitley/PA via AP
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