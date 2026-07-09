The Czech Revolution Continues: Linda Noskova Charges Into Wimbledon 2026 Semi-Finals
Linda Noskova continued her remarkable Wimbledon 2026 campaign by defeating Belgium's Elise Mertens 6-3, 7-5 to reach the first Grand Slam semifinal of her career. The ninth-seeded Czech dominated with her powerful serving and aggressive baseline play, breaking Mertens once in the opening set before edging a tense second set with a decisive late break. Mertens showed resilience by saving nine break points and pushing Noskova deep into the second set, but the Belgian could not withstand the relentless pressure from her 21-year-old opponent. With the victory, Noskova became the youngest Czech woman to reach the Wimbledon semifinals since Petra Kvitova and set up a last-four clash against Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk.
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