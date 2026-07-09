The Czech Revolution Continues: Linda Noskova Charges Into Wimbledon 2026 Semi-Finals

Linda Noskova continued her remarkable Wimbledon 2026 campaign by defeating Belgium's Elise Mertens 6-3, 7-5 to reach the first Grand Slam semifinal of her career. The ninth-seeded Czech dominated with her powerful serving and aggressive baseline play, breaking Mertens once in the opening set before edging a tense second set with a decisive late break. Mertens showed resilience by saving nine break points and pushing Noskova deep into the second set, but the Belgian could not withstand the relentless pressure from her 21-year-old opponent. With the victory, Noskova became the youngest Czech woman to reach the Wimbledon semifinals since Petra Kvitova and set up a last-four clash against Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
Wimbledon Tennis Linda Noskova
Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic reacts winning the women's quarter-final singles match against Elise Mertens of Belgium at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
1/14
Linda Noskova Wimbledon Tennis
Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic reacts winning the women's quarter-final singles match against Elise Mertens of Belgium at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/14
Wimbledon Tennis: Linda Noskova vs Elise Mertens
Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic hugs Elise Mertens of Belgium after the women's quarter-final singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/14
Wimbledon Tennis Elise Mertens
Elise Mertens of Belgium plays a return during the women's quarter-final singles match against Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/14
Elise Mertens Wimbledon 2026
Elise Mertens of Belgium plays a return during the women's quarter-final singles match against Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP /Kin Cheung
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/14
Wimbledon Tennis: Elise Mertens vs Linda Noskova
Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic returns the ball during the women's quarter-final singles match against Elise Mertens of Belgium at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/14
Wimbledon 2026: Linda Noskova vs Elise Mertens
Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic returns the ball during the women's quarter-final singles match against Elise Mertens of Belgium at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/14
Wimbledon 2026: Elise Mertens vs Linda Noskova
Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic returns the ball during the women's quarter-final singles match against Elise Mertens of Belgium at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/14
Britain Wimbledon Tennis: Linda Noskova vs Elise Mertens
Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic returns the ball during the women's quarter-final singles match against Elise Mertens of Belgium at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/14
Wimbledon Tennis Championships: Elise Mertens vs Linda Noskova
Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic adjusts her hair during the women's quarter-final singles match against Elise Mertens of Belgium at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/14
Britain Wimbledon Tennis: Elise Mertens vs Linda Noskova
Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic returns the ball during the women's quarter-final singles match against Elise Mertens of Belgium at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
11/14
Wimbledon Tennis Championships: Linda Noskova vs Elise Mertens
Elise Mertens of Belgium plays a return during the women's quarter-final singles match against Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
12/14
Wimbledon Championships: Linda Noskova vs Elise Mertens
Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic reacts during the women's quarter-final singles match against Elise Mertens of Belgium at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
13/14
Wimbledon Championships: Elise Mertens vs Linda Noskova
Elise Mertens of Belgium takes a break during the women's quarter-final singles match against Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
14/14
Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2026 Elise Mertens
Elise Mertens of Belgium returns the ball during the women's quarter-final singles match against Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories