From Underdog to Title Contender: Marta Kostyuk Powers Into Wimbledon 2026 Semi-Final

Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine dances to celebrate her victory against Jasmine Paolini of Italy in their quarter-final women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga

1/14 Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine celebrates her victory against Jasmine Paolini of Italy in their quarter-final women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga





2/14 Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine dances to celebrate her victory against Jasmine Paolini of Italy in their quarter-final women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska





3/14 Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine returns the ball to Jasmine Paolini of Italy in their quarter-final women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska





4/14 Jasmine Paolini of Italy returns the ball to Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in their quarter-final women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska





5/14 Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine returns the ball to Jasmine Paolini of Italy in their quarter-final women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska





6/14 Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine returns the ball to Jasmine Paolini of Italy in their quarter-final women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga





7/14 Jasmine Paolini of Italy returns the ball to Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in their quarter-final women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga





8/14 Jasmine Paolini of Italy reacts to losing a point against Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in their quarter-final women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga





9/14 Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine reacts after winning a point against Jasmine Paolini of Italy in their quarter-final women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska





10/14 Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine returns the ball to Jasmine Paolini of Italy, in their quarter-final women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga





11/14 Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine returns the ball to Jasmine Paolini of Italy, in their quarter-final women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga





12/14 Jasmine Paolini of Italy returns the ball to Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in their quarter-final women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska





13/14 Jasmine Paolini of Italy returns the ball to Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in their quarter-final women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska





14/14 Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine, bottom, and Jasmine Paolini of Italy walk into the court to play their quarter-final women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska





