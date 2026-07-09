From Underdog to Title Contender: Marta Kostyuk Powers Into Wimbledon 2026 Semi-Final
Marta Kostyuk produced one of the standout performances of her career to storm into her maiden Wimbledon semifinal with a commanding 6-3, 6-2 victory over Italy's Jasmine Paolini on Centre Court. The Ukrainian needed just 69 minutes to dismantle the 2024 Wimbledon runner-up, breaking serve early in both sets and dominating behind an outstanding first serve, winning 90 percent of those points. Paolini struggled to find any rhythm, committing 26 unforced errors as Kostyuk dictated play with her aggressive baseline hitting and relentless pressure. The win marked Kostyuk's first Wimbledon semifinal appearance and her second Grand Slam semifinal of 2026 after Roland Garros. She will now face Czech ninth seed Linda Noskova for a place in the final.
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