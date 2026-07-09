From Underdog to Title Contender: Marta Kostyuk Powers Into Wimbledon 2026 Semi-Final

Marta Kostyuk produced one of the standout performances of her career to storm into her maiden Wimbledon semifinal with a commanding 6-3, 6-2 victory over Italy's Jasmine Paolini on Centre Court. The Ukrainian needed just 69 minutes to dismantle the 2024 Wimbledon runner-up, breaking serve early in both sets and dominating behind an outstanding first serve, winning 90 percent of those points. Paolini struggled to find any rhythm, committing 26 unforced errors as Kostyuk dictated play with her aggressive baseline hitting and relentless pressure. The win marked Kostyuk's first Wimbledon semifinal appearance and her second Grand Slam semifinal of 2026 after Roland Garros. She will now face Czech ninth seed Linda Noskova for a place in the final.

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Wimbledon Tennis Marta Kostyuk
Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine dances to celebrate her victory against Jasmine Paolini of Italy in their quarter-final women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Marta Kostyuk Wimbledon 2026
Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine celebrates her victory against Jasmine Paolini of Italy in their quarter-final women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2026 Marta Kostyuk
Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine dances to celebrate her victory against Jasmine Paolini of Italy in their quarter-final women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Wimbledon Tennis: Marta Kostyuk vs Jasmine Paolini
Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine returns the ball to Jasmine Paolini of Italy in their quarter-final women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Wimbledon Tennis Jasmine Paolini
Jasmine Paolini of Italy returns the ball to Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in their quarter-final women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Marta Kostyuk Wimbledon Tennis
Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine returns the ball to Jasmine Paolini of Italy in their quarter-final women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Wimbledon 2026: Marta Kostyuk vs Jasmine Paolini
Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine returns the ball to Jasmine Paolini of Italy in their quarter-final women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Wimbledon 2026: Jasmine Paolini vs Marta Kostyuk
Jasmine Paolini of Italy returns the ball to Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in their quarter-final women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Britain Wimbledon Tennis: Marta Kostyuk vs Jasmine Paolini
Jasmine Paolini of Italy reacts to losing a point against Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in their quarter-final women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Britain Wimbledon Tennis: Jasmine Paolini vs Marta Kostyuk
Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine reacts after winning a point against Jasmine Paolini of Italy in their quarter-final women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Wimbledon Tennis Championships: Marta Kostyuk vs Jasmine Paolini
Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine returns the ball to Jasmine Paolini of Italy, in their quarter-final women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Wimbledon Tennis Championships: Jasmine Paolini vs Marta Kostyuk
Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine returns the ball to Jasmine Paolini of Italy, in their quarter-final women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Wimbledon Championships: Marta Kostyuk vs Jasmine Paolini
Jasmine Paolini of Italy returns the ball to Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in their quarter-final women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Wimbledon Championships: Jasmine Paolini vs Marta Kostyuk
Jasmine Paolini of Italy returns the ball to Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in their quarter-final women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Marta Kostyuk vs Jasmine Paolini Wimbledon Tennis Championships
Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine, bottom, and Jasmine Paolini of Italy walk into the court to play their quarter-final women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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