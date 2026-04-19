KKR Vs RR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Struggling Knight Riders Face A Tough YashaVanshi Challenge

KKR Vs RR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders take on a strong Rajasthan Royals in match 28 of the Indian Premier League at the iconic Eden Gardens on Sunday, April 19

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Vikas Patwal
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KKR Vs RR LIVE Score, IPL 2026
KKR take on RR in match 28 of IPL 2026 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, April 19. AP
KKR Vs RR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 28 of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, April 19. KKR will be desperate to register their win of the tournament against a power-packed RR batting line-up and elevate themselves from the bottom of the table. On the other hand, RR, who encountered their first loss of the season in the last after consecutive four wins, would want to return to winning ways as momentum is crucial in a long tournament like the IPL. Eden Gardens will play host to the high-stakes encounter, and it's going to be a sunny day with no interruption of rain. It's a crucial match for KKR as a loss from here would bring them to the verge of elimination. Check out the live score and real-time updates of the match here.
LIVE UPDATES

KKR Vs RR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: CSK Suffer Big Blow

While we gear up for the IPL 2026 match between KKR and RR, recent developments suggest that Chennai Super Kings have suffered a big blow as Ayush Mhatre has suffered a hamstring tear. CSK batting coach Mike Hussey confirmed the news.

KKR Vs RR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Match Details

Match: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Time: 3:30 PM IST

KKR Vs RR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Greetings!

Hello cricket fans! We're here to make your Sunday even special with the live coverage of match 28 of IPL 2026 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, April 19. Stay tuned for the live score and play-by-play updates of the match.

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