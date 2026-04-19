Ayush Mhatre Injury Update: CSK Batting Coach Mike Hussey Confirms Youngster Suffering Hamstring Tear

Summary of this article
Ayush Mhatre suffered injury during the SRH vs CSK IPL 2026 match
He pulled his hamstring during a run and had to walk off the field
CSK support staff Mike Hussey confirmed it to be a hamstring tear
The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have suffered a massive blow to their IPL 2026 campaign as rising star Ayush Mhatre sustained a significant hamstring injury during Saturday’s clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The 18-year-old, who has been a revelation this season with his fearless stroke-play, now faces a prolonged period on the sidelines.
The injury occurred during the fifth over of CSK’s chase of 195. Mhatre, who had raced to a brisk 30 off 13 balls, pulled up sharply while attempting a tight second run. He was visibly in agony, clutching his left hamstring and collapsing near the crease.
Despite the clear distress, the youngster showed immense grit by opting to continue batting after receiving treatment from the team physio. However, his mobility was severely compromised and he was dismissed just a few deliveries later, unable to pivot or run effectively.
In a worrying sight for fans, Mhatre had to be physically assisted off the field by support staff and the physio, unable to walk to the dugout under his own power.
Mike Hussey Confirms Ayush Mhatre's Injury In Press Conference
Following the 10-run defeat, CSK batting coach Michael Hussey provided a grim update during the post-match press conference, confirming the nature of the injury.
"Obviously a hamstring tear. I don't know how bad it is. I'm sure we'll scan him probably tomorrow or the next day," Hussey said at the press conference after the game. "It looks pretty bad, unfortunately. And he's going to be a big, big loss because he's been in really nice touch for us."
"He's an exciting young talent, but it's going to give someone else an opportunity. So that's exciting as well," Hussey said. "We've got some really good players that haven't been able to get an opportunity. And so it's going to be exciting for one of those guys.
"So, as much as we're really disappointed to lose Ayush - I don't know how long for - it's exciting for a new player to come in and get a chance."
"I mean, it's hard to say," Hussey said on the potential return timeline of Mhatre. "He didn't last too many balls after the injury, Ayush. But yeah, it's obviously going to affect his batting because he was hitting the ball so well and scoring boundaries almost at will. So it's definitely going to have an effect for sure."
With MS Dhoni already sidelined and the team languishing in the bottom half of the table, Mhatre’s absence leaves a significant void in a top order that has struggled for consistency. Final results from the medical scans are expected within 48 hours to determine if the opener will be ruled out for the remainder of the tournament.