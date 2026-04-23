IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Bring In Akash Madhwal After Ayush Mhatre Injury

Chennai Super Kings sign Akash Madhwal to replace injured Ayush Mhatre, who impressed with 201 runs in IPL 2026 before a hamstring injury ended his campaign

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Chennai Super Kings' Ayush Mhatre leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad. AP Photo
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Chennai Super Kings signed Akash Madhwal for ₹30 lakh as a replacement for injured Ayush Mhatre

  • Ayush Mhatre scored 201 runs in 6 matches, including two fifties, before his hamstring injury

  • Madhwal has taken 23 wickets in 17 IPL matches, including a best of 5/5

Chennai Super Kings’ campaign has taken an unexpected turn at a crucial stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Just as the side was beginning to find stability in its batting order, an untimely injury has forced a rethink. The franchise, known for backing consistency, now finds itself making a mid-season adjustment that could influence the remainder of their run.

Injuries are never ideal, especially when they affect players who are in form. The five-time champions first lose Khaleel Ahmed and now have lost the services of the young prodigy Ayush Mhatre. However, the franchise have named his replacement for the reamainder of the season.

Akash Madhwal comes in as CSK reshuffle squad

Chennai Super Kings have signed Akash Madhwal as a replacement for Ayush Mhatre, who has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2026 due to a left hamstring injury suffered against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Madhwal, a right-arm pacer, joins the squad with prior IPL experience, having represented Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals. He brings with him a proven record of 23 wickets in 17 matches and is best remembered for his sensational 5/5 spell in a knockout game during his debut season. The move gives CSK an additional bowling option as they look to rebalance their combination following the injury setback.

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Ayush Mhatre’s strong run before injury

Mhatre’s absence is a significant blow, considering the form he showed this season. The young opener had scored 201 runs in six matches, emerging as one of CSK’s most consistent performers. His campaign included impactful knocks like 73 off 43 against Punjab Kings, 59 off 36 against Delhi Capitals, and a brisk 38 off 17 versus Kolkata Knight Riders.

He also made a quick-fire 30 off 13 against Sunrisers Hyderabad before suffering the injury that eventually ruled him out.

With a strike rate consistently above 160 and the ability to dominate the powerplay, Mhatre had added much-needed aggression at the top. His absence now leaves CSK searching for both stability and firepower, making Madhwal’s inclusion a tactical shift rather than a like-for-like replacement.

Q

Why was Ayush Mhatre ruled out of IPL 2026?

A

Ayush Mhatre suffered a left hamstring injury during CSK’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, ruling him out for the rest of the season.

Q

Who replaced Ayush Mhatre in the CSK squad?

A

Chennai Super Kings signed Akash Madhwal as his replacement for ₹30 lakh for the remainder of IPL 2026.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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