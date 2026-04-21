Ayush Mhatre Ruled Out Of IPL 2026 With Hamstring Injury, CSK Suffer Huge Blow

Summary of this article
Ayush Mhatre ruled out of IPL 2026 with a hamstring injury suffered during CSK vs SRH while attempting a quick second run
The 18-year-old was CSK’s top scorer, amassing 201 runs in 6 matches at a blistering strike rate of 177+
His absence leaves a major gap at the top, forcing CSK to rethink their batting combination mid-season
Chennai Super Kings have suffered a major blow in the middle of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, with young batting sensation Ayush Mhatre ruled out of the remainder of the tournament due to a hamstring injury.
The 18-year-old, who had emerged as one of CSK’s most consistent performers this season, picked up the injury during their clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18.
The incident occurred early in CSK’s chase when Mhatre pulled up while attempting a second run and required immediate medical attention on the field. Though he briefly continued, the discomfort was clearly visible, and further scans later confirmed a hamstring tear, effectively ending his campaign.
For CSK, this couldn’t have come at a worse time. The franchise has already struggled for consistency this season, and Mhatre’s absence now leaves a massive gap at the top of the order. His aggressive starts had often provided the momentum CSK needed in the powerplay, something the team will now have to rebuild without him.
How did Ayush Mhatre get injured?
Mhatre’s injury came during CSK’s high-scoring encounter against SRH, where the team was chasing a target close to 195. While attempting a quick second run in the fourth over, the youngster suddenly clutched his hamstring and slowed down significantly.
Despite showing intent and continuing briefly, the pain was evident as he struggled to move freely between the wickets. He was eventually attended by the physio and taken off, raising immediate concerns within the CSK camp.
Earlier in the same game, he had played a quickfire cameo of 30 runs off just 12 balls, continuing his trend of providing explosive starts. However, that knock ended up being his final contribution of the season.
Ayush Mhatre’s performance in IPL 2026
Before the injury, Mhatre had been one of the standout young players of IPL 2026. In six innings, he scored 201 runs at an impressive strike rate of over 177, making him CSK’s leading run-scorer at the time.
His season started slowly with a duck against Rajasthan Royals, but he quickly bounced back. He smashed 73 off 43 balls against Punjab Kings, followed by a steady 59 off 36 against Delhi Capitals, showing both aggression and composure.
Ayush Mhatre continued his good run with a brisk 38 off 17 against Kolkata Knight Riders, maintaining a strike rate well above 150. Overall, he registered two half-centuries and consistently delivered impactful knocks at the top.
With a strike rate hovering around 170+ and the ability to dominate both pace and spin, Mhatre had quickly established himself as a key player in CSK’s batting lineup. His absence now leaves a void not just in numbers, but also in the intent he brought to the crease.
Why is Ayush Mhatre ruled out of IPL 2026?
He suffered a hamstring injury while attempting a quick run during CSK’s match against SRH.
How many runs did Ayush Mhatre score in IPL 2026?
He scored 201 runs in 6 matches at a strike rate of over 177.