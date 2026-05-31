Mamata Banerjee Slams Attack on Abhishek Banerjee in West Bengal

Banerjee escaped the violence wearing a cricket helmet, helped by his aides, with his shirt torn during the commotion. "Look what they have done to me. This was pre-planned. There is no police in the area. They want to kill me. I will not leave this place till police send their force and offer protection to the victims' families," Banerjee said to PTI while meeting the kin of a post-poll violence victim. Banerjee said BJP activists were trying to kill him.