TMC Says SIR Deleted More Votes Than BJP's Win Margin on 31 Seats in West Bengal

Senior advocate and TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee submitted that in these 31 constituencies, the number of voters removed during the SIR adjudication process was higher than the margin by which BJP defeated TMC candidates. He cited one specific seat where a TMC candidate lost by just 862 votes while over 5,000 names were allegedly deleted. Banerjee further argued that the overall vote difference between TMC and BJP in the state was around 32 lakh, while more than 35 lakh appeals against deletions remain pending.