US Fires On Cargo Ship Amid Hormuz Blockade As Iran Tensions Persist

The U.S. Central Command reported on Saturday that the U.S. military fired a missile into the engine room of a merchant ship attempting to breach its blockade of Iranian ports.



According to the Navy, the Gambia-flagged cargo ship Lian Star attempted to enter an Iranian port overnight despite more than 20 warnings from US authorities. The ship remained adrift in the Gulf of Oman, and U.S. forces have not boarded it, said a U.S. official with knowledge of the situation, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss military operations, according to AP.



The U.S. military has prevented six ships from attempting to break the blockade with its most recent move. One was allowed to proceed. Another 116 ships have been rerouted, the military added.