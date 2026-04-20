US seizes Iranian Cargo Ship amid Hormuz standoff, Iran Vows Swift Response

The United States attacked and seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship it said had tried to evade its naval blockade near the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, and Iran’s joint military command vowed to respond, throwing a fragile ceasefire into question days before it expires.



Since the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports started last week, this was the first interception. According to the official media, Iran's unified military command described the armed boarding as a violation of the ceasefire and an act of piracy.