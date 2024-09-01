International

Greece Declares Emergency After Flood Of Dead Fish

Greece has declared a state of emergency after devasting floods killed thousands of freshwater fish. The mass die-off of the fish has also been marked as the second environmental disaster in a year in the central port city of Volos.

Greece Dead Fish |Photo: AP/Kousioras

Workers collect dead fish from a river near the port city of Volos, central Greece following a mass die-off linked to extreme climate fluctuations. 

1/7
Dead fish from a river near the port city of Volos
Dead fish from a river near the port city of Volos |Photo: AP/Vaggelis Kousioras

A bulldozer collects dead fish from a river near the port city of Volos, central Greece following a mass die-off linked to extreme climate fluctuations.

2/7
Greece Environment
Greece Environment |Photo: AP/Vaggelis Kousioras

A bulldozer collects dead fish from a river near the port city of Volos, central Greece following a mass die-off linked to extreme climate fluctuations. Greece Environment

3/7
Environment Greece
Environment Greece | Photo: AP/Vaggelis Kousioras

Tons of dead fish fill a river near the port city of Volos, central Greece following a mass die-off linked to extreme climate fluctuations.

4/7
Greece Climate Crisis
Greece Climate Crisis | Photo: AP/Vaggelis Kousioras
5/7
Climate Crisis Greece
Climate Crisis Greece | Photo: AP/Vaggelis Kousioras

A bulldozer collects dead fish from a river near the port city of Volos, central Greece following a mass die-off linked to extreme climate fluctuations.

6/7
Greece extreme climate fluctuations
Greece extreme climate fluctuations | Photo: AP/Vaggelis Kousioras

Workers collect dead fish from a river near the port city of Volos, central Greece following a mass die-off linked to extreme climate fluctuations.

7/7
Extreme climate fluctuations Greece
Extreme climate fluctuations Greece | Photo: AP/Vaggelis Kousioras

Workers collect dead fish from a river near the port city of Volos, central Greece following a mass die-off linked to extreme climate fluctuations. 

