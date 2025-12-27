Manchester United 1-0 Newcastle United LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Dorgu's Worldie Puts Red Devils In Front

Manchester United earlier this season against Man City AP

Welcome to our live coverage of a high-stakes Premier League showdown as Manchester United host Newcastle United at the Old Trafford. This fixture features two sides desperate for consistency. The Red Devils sit 7th in the table following a frustrating 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa, while Newcastle occupy 11th, looking to build on their recent 2-2 draw with Chelsea. The big story today is the absence of United captain Bruno Fernandes, sidelined with a soft-tissue injury. In his place, Ruben Amorim will have to find a new creative spark to break down an organized Magpies defence. Stay tuned to our live blog for the real-time updates, playing XIs and more.

LIVE UPDATES

27 Dec 2025, 02:40:24 am IST Manchester United Vs Newcastle United LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: 50'|MUN 1-0 NEW Manchester United would love to double their lead in the 2nd half but Newcastle won't make it any easier for them.

27 Dec 2025, 02:20:22 am IST Manchester United Vs Newcastle United LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Half-Time|MUN 1-0 NEW What a first-half of football between the two teams as Newcastle United have been surprised by Manchester United who took the lead through Partick Dorgu's sensational left-footed strike, his first goal as a Red Devil.

27 Dec 2025, 02:06:53 am IST Manchester United Vs Newcastle United LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: 35'|MUN 1-0 NEW Lively and fluid attacking movements forwards from Manchester United as they look to double their lead before the half-time whistle. Patrick Dorgu had a shot saved by Aaron Ramsdale after he scored the opener.

27 Dec 2025, 02:04:28 am IST Manchester United Vs Newcastle United LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: 32'|Watch Dorgu's Goal PATRICK DORGU SCORES HIS FIRST GOAL FOR MANCHESTER UNITED. pic.twitter.com/XxJib8zCD7 — (fan) Frank 🧠🇵🇹 (@AmorimEra) December 26, 2025

27 Dec 2025, 01:57:21 am IST Manchester United Vs Newcastle United LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: 24'|MUN 1-0 NEW Patrick Dorgu on the scoresheet for Manchester United as he nets an absolutely banger of a goal. Diogo Dalot took a long throw in and the initial clearance from Bruno Guimaraes was taken as volley first time by Danish. Brilliant left-footed attempt that by Dorgu and Manchester United's patience have been rewarded finally.

27 Dec 2025, 01:50:24 am IST Manchester United Vs Newcastle United LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: 19'|MUN 0-0 NEW End-to-end action so far, but slightly in favour of Manchester United who are coping up well despite the absences of Harry Maguire, Bryan Mbuemo and Bruno Fernandes.

27 Dec 2025, 01:36:21 am IST Manchester United Vs Newcastle United LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: 5'|MUN 0-0 NEW Early set of chances for Manchester United in the first 5 minutes but the Red Devils were not able to put the ball to the back of the net.

27 Dec 2025, 01:33:50 am IST Manchester United Vs Newcastle United LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Kick-Off We are underway for the first-half of this all-important Premier League fixture. Man United (in red) will start from left to right while Newcastle (in white-black) start from right to left.

27 Dec 2025, 01:25:19 am IST Manchester United Vs Newcastle United LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Magpies Recent Form Occupying 11th place, Newcastle's form has been a rollercoaster of high-scoring results. They recently threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Chelsea, following a stinging 1-0 derby loss to Sunderland. Despite defensive frailties, Nick Woltemade remains in red-hot form, scoring twice in their last outing.

27 Dec 2025, 01:10:25 am IST Manchester United Vs Newcastle United LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Red Devils Recent Form Manchester United has faced a turbulent December, currently sitting 7th in the Premier League. After a commanding 4-1 win over Wolves and a chaotic 4-4 draw with Bournemouth, they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa. Injuries to Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo have further challenged Ruben Amorim’s tactical consistency.

27 Dec 2025, 12:47:42 am IST Manchester United Vs Newcastle United LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Points Table Premier League 2025-26 points table before matchday 18 Google Premier League 2025-26 points table before matchday 18 Google

27 Dec 2025, 12:27:10 am IST Manchester United Vs Newcastle United LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Red Devils Playing XI Starters: Lammens (GK), Dalot, Martinez (C), Mount, Cunha, Dorgu, Casemiro, Shaw, Ugarte, Heaven and Sesko Substitutes: Bayindir, Fredericson, Malacia, Yoro, J. Fletcher, T. Fletcher, Lacy, Mantato and Zirkzee

27 Dec 2025, 12:27:10 am IST Manchester United Vs Newcastle United LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Magpies Playing XI Starters: Ramsdale (GK), Hall, Schar, Tonali, Gordon, Thiaw, Murphy, Woltemade, Bruno Guimaraes (C), Ramsey and Miley Substitutes: Pope, Joelinton, Wissa, Barnes, Willock, A. Murphy, Shahar, Neave and Alabi