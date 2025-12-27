Manchester United 1-0 Newcastle United LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Dorgu's Worldie Puts Red Devils In Front

Manchester United Vs Newcastle United LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: 50'|MUN 1-0 NEW
Manchester United would love to double their lead in the 2nd half but Newcastle won't make it any easier for them.
Manchester United Vs Newcastle United LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Half-Time|MUN 1-0 NEW
What a first-half of football between the two teams as Newcastle United have been surprised by Manchester United who took the lead through Partick Dorgu's sensational left-footed strike, his first goal as a Red Devil.
Manchester United Vs Newcastle United LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: 35'|MUN 1-0 NEW
Lively and fluid attacking movements forwards from Manchester United as they look to double their lead before the half-time whistle. Patrick Dorgu had a shot saved by Aaron Ramsdale after he scored the opener.
Manchester United Vs Newcastle United LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: 32'|Watch Dorgu's Goal
Manchester United Vs Newcastle United LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: 24'|MUN 1-0 NEW
Patrick Dorgu on the scoresheet for Manchester United as he nets an absolutely banger of a goal. Diogo Dalot took a long throw in and the initial clearance from Bruno Guimaraes was taken as volley first time by Danish.
Brilliant left-footed attempt that by Dorgu and Manchester United's patience have been rewarded finally.
Manchester United Vs Newcastle United LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: 19'|MUN 0-0 NEW
End-to-end action so far, but slightly in favour of Manchester United who are coping up well despite the absences of Harry Maguire, Bryan Mbuemo and Bruno Fernandes.
Manchester United Vs Newcastle United LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: 5'|MUN 0-0 NEW
Early set of chances for Manchester United in the first 5 minutes but the Red Devils were not able to put the ball to the back of the net.
Manchester United Vs Newcastle United LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Kick-Off
We are underway for the first-half of this all-important Premier League fixture. Man United (in red) will start from left to right while Newcastle (in white-black) start from right to left.
Manchester United Vs Newcastle United LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Magpies Recent Form
Occupying 11th place, Newcastle's form has been a rollercoaster of high-scoring results. They recently threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Chelsea, following a stinging 1-0 derby loss to Sunderland. Despite defensive frailties, Nick Woltemade remains in red-hot form, scoring twice in their last outing.
Manchester United Vs Newcastle United LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Red Devils Recent Form
Manchester United has faced a turbulent December, currently sitting 7th in the Premier League.
After a commanding 4-1 win over Wolves and a chaotic 4-4 draw with Bournemouth, they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa. Injuries to Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo have further challenged Ruben Amorim’s tactical consistency.
Manchester United Vs Newcastle United LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Points Table
Manchester United Vs Newcastle United LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Red Devils Playing XI
Starters: Lammens (GK), Dalot, Martinez (C), Mount, Cunha, Dorgu, Casemiro, Shaw, Ugarte, Heaven and Sesko
Substitutes: Bayindir, Fredericson, Malacia, Yoro, J. Fletcher, T. Fletcher, Lacy, Mantato and Zirkzee
Manchester United Vs Newcastle United LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Magpies Playing XI
Starters: Ramsdale (GK), Hall, Schar, Tonali, Gordon, Thiaw, Murphy, Woltemade, Bruno Guimaraes (C), Ramsey and Miley
Substitutes: Pope, Joelinton, Wissa, Barnes, Willock, A. Murphy, Shahar, Neave and Alabi
Manchester United Vs Newcastle United LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Welcome
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Manchester United Vs Newcastle United on matchday 18 of the English Premier League 2025-26. Stay tuned for all the live scores, updates and more.