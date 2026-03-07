India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Check Ahmedabad's Hourly Weather Forecast For Sunday

Summary of this article
Tournament favorites India take on NZ in the final of ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Ahmedabad's weather expected to remain clear
IND will be favourites but NZ remain dark horses
Defending champions India will have a chance to create history to become the first side to win the T20 World Cup on three occasions when they face New Zealand on Sunday in Ahmedabad. The hosts defeated England by seven runs to book their place in the final on Thursday.
The 2026 edition, that started on February 7, will conclude with the tournament favourites taking on dark horses New Zealand in the final. Mitchell Santner's men have their own piece of history on their mind, as they eye their first T20 WC crown.
Given how the weather has panned out throughout the tournament, rain will have minimal impact on the game. Let's take a look at the hourly weather forecast for Ahmedabad that will host the IND vs NZ final on Sunday.
India Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Hourly Weather Forecast Of Ahmedabad For March 8, Sunday
6:00 PM (34°C): Sunny and hot; 0% rain probability.
7:00 PM (32°C): Clear skies with hazy sunshine; 0% rain probability.
8:00 PM – 11:00 PM (27°C): Perfectly clear under lights; 0% rain probability.
India Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Squads
India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, Rinku Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Tilak Varma.
New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Cole McConchie Reserves: Ben Sears.
India Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Head-to-head
Head-to-head record (T20Is)
Total matches: 30
India wins: 18
New Zealand wins: 11
Tied: 1
What’s India's best result at the T20 World Cup?
Winners: 2007, 2024