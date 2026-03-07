India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Check Ahmedabad's Hourly Weather Forecast For Sunday

Tournament favourites India lock horns against New Zealand in the final match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8. Check the hourly weather right here

ICC Mens T20 World Cup Warm-Up match IND vs SA-Suryakumar Yadav
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, left, with teammate Tilak Varma during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup warm-up cricket match between India and South Africa, at the DY Patil Sports Academy, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
Summary

  • Tournament favorites India take on NZ in the final of ICC T20 World Cup 2026

  • Ahmedabad's weather expected to remain clear

  • IND will be favourites but NZ remain dark horses

Defending champions India will have a chance to create history to become the first side to win the T20 World Cup on three occasions when they face New Zealand on Sunday in Ahmedabad. The hosts defeated England by seven runs to book their place in the final on Thursday.

The 2026 edition, that started on February 7, will conclude with the tournament favourites taking on dark horses New Zealand in the final. Mitchell Santner's men have their own piece of history on their mind, as they eye their first T20 WC crown.

Given how the weather has panned out throughout the tournament, rain will have minimal impact on the game. Let's take a look at the hourly weather forecast for Ahmedabad that will host the IND vs NZ final on Sunday.

India Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Hourly Weather Forecast Of Ahmedabad For March 8, Sunday

Hourly Weather
6:00 PM (34°C): Sunny and hot; 0% rain probability.

7:00 PM (32°C): Clear skies with hazy sunshine; 0% rain probability.

8:00 PM – 11:00 PM (27°C): Perfectly clear under lights; 0% rain probability.

India Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, Rinku Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Tilak Varma.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Cole McConchie Reserves: Ben Sears.

India Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Head-to-head

  • Head-to-head record (T20Is)

  • Total matches: 30

  • India wins: 18

  • New Zealand wins: 11

  • Tied: 1

Q

Who heads the head-to-head contest in the India vs New Zealand clash?

A

In 30 contests played between IND and NZ, India leads with 18 victories.

Q

What’s India's best result at the T20 World Cup?

A

Winners: 2007, 2024

