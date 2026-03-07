India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Check Ahmedabad's Hourly Weather Forecast For Sunday

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, left, with teammate Tilak Varma during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup warm-up cricket match between India and South Africa, at the DY Patil Sports Academy, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, left, with teammate Tilak Varma during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup warm-up cricket match between India and South Africa, at the DY Patil Sports Academy, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade